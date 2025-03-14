Manchester United 4-1 Real Sociedad: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United secured a commanding 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad on Thursday night, sealing their place in the Europa League quarter-finals with an emphatic display at Old Trafford. The night started in disastrous fashion for Ruben Amorim’s side as Sociedad took the lead from the penalty spot within the first 10 minutes. However, United responded swiftly, with Bruno Fernandes converting his own penalty just six minutes later to restore parity.

Fernandes struck again from the spot early in the second half to put United ahead on aggregate, and Sociedad’s hopes were effectively ended when Patrick Dorgu was brought down by the last man, leading to a straight red card. The captain then completed his hat-trick before Diogo Dalot rounded off the scoring, finishing from Rasmus Hojlund’s assist. With the win, United booked a quarter-final showdown against Lyon. Here are four key takeaways from the match.

Fernandes Delivers a Masterclass

Bruno Fernandes has often faced criticism, but his influence on United remains undeniable. Fresh from a decisive display against Arsenal, he once again led by example, scoring twice from the penalty spot before capping off his performance with a goal from open play. The Portuguese playmaker’s hat-trick proved instrumental in United’s progression, reinforcing his importance to Amorim’s side. Fernandes continues to be a relentless creative force, consistently producing goals and assists. If United can surround him with more players of similar calibre, their future prospects will look significantly brighter.

Dorgu’s Impact Continues to Grow

Since arriving in January, Patrick Dorgu has wasted no time making an impression, and his performance against Sociedad was his finest yet. Operating on the left flank, the Danish full-back was a relentless presence in both attack and defence, covering every inch of the pitch. His energy and drive caused Sociedad constant problems, and he played a decisive role in United’s second penalty, winning the foul that led to Sociedad going down to 10 men. Dorgu’s seamless adaptation to Amorim’s system suggests United may have unearthed a real gem.

Heaven Steps Up in Defence

With Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire ruled out, there was a sense of intrigue surrounding the inclusion of young defender Heaven in the starting XI. Lining up alongside Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs de Ligt, the teenager rose to the occasion, producing a mature and composed display. Although he started nervously, Heaven quickly found his rhythm and put in a dominant defensive performance. He handled the dangerous Takefusa Kubo exceptionally well, winning key duels and demonstrating his calmness under pressure.

Amorim previously remarked that Heaven is “too relaxed,” and this composure was evident throughout the match. Confident in possession and unafraid to step into advanced positions, he showcased qualities that suggest he is more than ready for regular first-team football. At just £1m, United may have struck gold with his signing.

Amorim’s Philosophy Taking Shape

This was arguably United’s most complete performance since Amorim’s arrival in November. While the manager has faced criticism for sticking rigidly to his tactical philosophy, his persistence now appears to be paying off. Defensively, United were rock solid, nullifying Sociedad’s attacking threat with ease. The wing-backs played a crucial role—Dorgu was relentless on the left, winning a penalty and delivering dangerous crosses, while Dalot capped off a strong performance with a goal. There were also promising signs in attack, with United showing fluidity and intent across both halves. If this display is a glimpse of what’s to come under Amorim, United fans may finally have reasons for optimism.