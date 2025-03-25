Man United Players On International Duty: Portuguese Duo Overcomes The Danish Trio

Embed from Getty Images

Sunday international matches brought a lot of interesting results and storylines, particularly in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinal second leg matches. And it is here that Manchester United players had a lot of say again.

Man United Players In Action For National Teams

It was especially intriguing to see the reverse fixture between Portugal and Denmark, played in Lisbon, where there were five Red Devils in action. In fact, all five of them started the match. Portugal eliminated Denmark with a 5-2 win after extra-time, booking their place at the Final Four tournament we will be watching in June. Bruno Fernandes played full 120 minutes for the hosts, having a good solid game, while Diogo Dalot featured for 81 minutes, before a more attacking-minded substitution in the like of Trincao was announced.

On the opposite end, Patrick Dorgu was the played for 97 minutes, before getting substituted, but it was his assist in the 76th minute that allowed another United player to actually score, which Christian Eriksen did, to make it 2-2. Eriksen had such a good game that he even assisted the first equaliser, for Christensen in 56th minute. Rasmus Hojlund played for 73 minutes, but was unable to score again, like he did in Copenhagen. It was Trincao in the end who made the difference with two late goals, in 86th and 91st minute, before Goncalo Ramos sealed the victory for Portugal.

While Portugal will face Germany in the semi-final, Spain will face France, after overcoming the Netherlands. Manchester United’s Matthijs de Ligt did not feature in this absolute thriller, as he remained on the bench for the full 120 minutes. The match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes and 3-3 after extra-time, following a first-leg 2-2 draw, the match went to the penalty shoot-out, where the Spaniards had more nerve, winning 5-4 and eliminating the Dutch.

While Sunday matches were really interesting, Monday night has seen only Marcus Rashford feature once more for England. Thomas Tuchel started the Man United loanee against Latvia and this was another easy win for The Three Lions, as the game ended 3-0. Rashford played for 79 minutes and although he did not score nor assist any of the goals, had a decent game, creating one chance for his teammates. England won thanks to goals from Reece James, Harry Kane and Eberechi Eze.