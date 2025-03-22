News Ticker

Man United Players On International Duty – Mazraoui Saves Morocco Win, Rashford Starts For England

March 22, 2025 Nebojša Marković International, Man United, Man United News, Players 0

Mazraoui, Rashford And Scanlon In Action On International Duty

Manchester United players are on international duty and we are still taking a closer look at how they are doing these days with their national sides. Nations League matches were on display on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday have brought us some World Cup qualifiers, especially those in Europe which have just commenced.

England defeated Albania 2-0 at home and this was a good, solid start for Thomas Tuchel as the new national team head coach. The only Manchester United player in action was Marcus Rashford, as he is also the only called-up player. Currently on loan at Aston Villa, Rashford has started his revival and he was duly in the starting lineup for Tuchel’s first match in charge. Playing on the left wing, Rashford did well, before he was substituted after 74 minutes, when Anthony Gordon came on. England won this match thanks to goals from Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane.

In Africa, Morocco defeated Niger away from home 2-1 and Noussair Mazraoui had a really good game. Man United defender assisted the match winning goal deep into the stoppage time, which Bilal El Khannouse materialised, to give Morocco a much needed win and keep their 100 per cent record with all four wins. Meanwhile, Uruguay lost 1-0 to Copa America and World Cup holders Argentina, but Manuel Ugarte was not part of this fixture, considering he was suspended and he will be able to feature in the next match for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

On Saturday, Sweden lost 1-0 away to Luxembourg in one of the rare friendly matches, but they played with a much changed lineup and Victor Lindelof did not even feature for the visitors. Meanwhile, James Scanlon started for Gibraltar away in Montenegro. In fact, Gibraltar scored the opener early on, but still fell to a 3-1 loss, with Scanlon playing for 83 minutes, but being unable to further impact the scoreline of this match.

While You Are Here – Good News About Heaven

Manchester United are set to welcome Ayden Heaven back to training once club football resumes following the international break, according to the Manchester Evening News. This news comes as a significant boost for Ruben Amorim and United supporters, who initially feared the worst after the January signing’s injury. Heaven was stretchered off early in the second half during the Red Devils’ dominant victory over Leicester City. Before his enforced substitution, the young defender had put in a superb 51-minute display, registering three clearances, two blocks, and two successful take-ons in the first half alone. The 18-year-old also won 83 per cent of his ground duels and was not dribbled past once at the King Power Stadium. His assured performances have seen him quickly establish himself, making just four appearances for United but already earning back-to-back starts.

A former Arsenal academy prospect, Heaven managed just a single Carabao Cup outing for the Gunners before making the switch to Old Trafford. Reports later emerged that Barcelona had been keen on securing his signature, but United’s financial package proved more persuasive. Injuries to Lisandro Martínez, Leny Yoro, Harry Maguire, and Jonny Evans then opened the door for his swift integration into Amorim’s plans. Now, Heaven has two weeks to regain full fitness, with hopes that he will be available when United return to Premier League action on 1 April against Nottingham Forest.

