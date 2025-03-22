Man United Players On International Duty – Mazraoui Saves Morocco Win, Rashford Starts For England

Embed from Getty Images

Mazraoui, Rashford And Scanlon In Action On International Duty

Manchester United players are on international duty and we are still taking a closer look at how they are doing these days with their national sides. Nations League matches were on display on Thursday, but Friday and Saturday have brought us some World Cup qualifiers, especially those in Europe which have just commenced.

England defeated Albania 2-0 at home and this was a good, solid start for Thomas Tuchel as the new national team head coach. The only Manchester United player in action was Marcus Rashford, as he is also the only called-up player. Currently on loan at Aston Villa, Rashford has started his revival and he was duly in the starting lineup for Tuchel’s first match in charge. Playing on the left wing, Rashford did well, before he was substituted after 74 minutes, when Anthony Gordon came on. England won this match thanks to goals from Lewis-Skelly and Harry Kane.

In Africa, Morocco defeated Niger away from home 2-1 and Noussair Mazraoui had a really good game. Man United defender assisted the match winning goal deep into the stoppage time, which Bilal El Khannouse materialised, to give Morocco a much needed win and keep their 100 per cent record with all four wins. Meanwhile, Uruguay lost 1-0 to Copa America and World Cup holders Argentina, but Manuel Ugarte was not part of this fixture, considering he was suspended and he will be able to feature in the next match for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

On Saturday, Sweden lost 1-0 away to Luxembourg in one of the rare friendly matches, but they played with a much changed lineup and Victor Lindelof did not even feature for the visitors. Meanwhile, James Scanlon started for Gibraltar away in Montenegro. In fact, Gibraltar scored the opener early on, but still fell to a 3-1 loss, with Scanlon playing for 83 minutes, but being unable to further impact the scoreline of this match.

