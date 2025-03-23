Could United Sign Dortmund’s Nmecha?

Manchester United have shown genuine interest in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, though any potential pursuit will depend on their ability to offload players early in the transfer window. The club is actively looking to streamline their squad, with Casemiro being a prime candidate for departure. Despite speculation last summer that clubs in the Saudi Pro League could make a move, no deal materialised, leaving United to continue paying his hefty £350,000-a-week salary until his contract expires in 2026. Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen is set to leave the club for free when his contract ends in June, which will reduce the wage bill but provide no additional transfer funds.

Reports indicate that United technical director Jason Wilcox is particularly familiar with Nmecha, having observed his development during his time overseeing Manchester City’s academy. Although no formal contact has been made, Borussia Dortmund may be forced to reconsider their stance on the midfielder if they fail to secure European qualification. A potential deal is expected to exceed €50 million. Nmecha, who joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg for £25.2 million last July, has featured 27 times in all competitions this season, contributing three goals and two assists. However, he is currently sidelined with a ligament injury, putting his availability in doubt for Dortmund’s Champions League quarter-final ties against Barcelona in April.

The 24-year-old has also earned three caps for the German national team, last featuring in the Nations League back in November. With midfield reinforcements a key priority for United, his name remains on the shortlist as INEOS evaluates potential signings.

Trafford Coming To Old Trafford?

Manchester United’s new leadership under INEOS is working to correct several questionable decisions made before their arrival, one of which concerns goalkeeper André Onana. Signed in 2023 to replace David de Gea, Onana has struggled with inconsistency. While he has delivered crucial saves at times, his costly errors have raised concerns about his long-term suitability. His arrival was largely influenced by former manager Erik ten Hag, who worked with him at Ajax, but with the Dutchman no longer at the helm, United are now reassessing their goalkeeping options.

One name being considered is Burnley’s James Trafford, who left Manchester City for Turf Moor in a £15 million move in 2023. Reports suggest United have already held discussions regarding a potential deal for the 22-year-old. Burnley endured a difficult campaign upon their return to the Premier League, ultimately suffering relegation. However, Trafford has since been instrumental in their push for promotion, delivering outstanding performances throughout the 2024/25 season. His form has seen him keep an impressive 26 clean sheets in 37 league matches, conceding just 11 goals.

With United determined to strengthen their squad in key positions, both Nmecha and Trafford remain on their radar as they prepare for a crucial summer transfer window.