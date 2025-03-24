Man United News: Another Forward Linked With Move To Old Trafford

Manchester United Eye Bournemouth Forward to Strengthen Attack

Manchester United are reportedly turning their attention to a Premier League-proven forward as they aim to strengthen Ruben Amorim’s attacking options this summer. Having spent years signing players from outside England’s top flight and hoping they adapt swiftly, the club now appears keen on securing a player with proven experience in the division. Bolstering the attack is a top priority for United in the upcoming transfer window, especially with this being Amorim’s first summer in charge and his initial opportunity to receive full backing from INEOS. As a result, the club has been linked with several high-profile names across Europe, including Hugo Ekitike, Xavi Simons, and Viktor Gyokeres. However, they believe a solution to their long-standing frontline issues may lie much closer to home.

United have reportedly added Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert to their shortlist, as per CaughtOffside. The Dutch forward is currently enjoying the most productive season of his career, surpassing his previous best tally of 10 goals for Ajax in 2017/18. In the 2024/25 campaign, he has netted 12 times in 28 Premier League appearances, adding six assists and contributing to two more goals in the FA Cup.

One of his standout performances came during Bournemouth’s unexpected 4-1 triumph over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park, where Kluivert scored a hat-trick and provided an assist. He followed up with another goal and assist in the Cherries’ emphatic 5-0 win against Nottingham Forest the following week. Bournemouth are reportedly willing to accept offers starting from £41 million for the 25-year-old, who is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until June 2028. Given his ability to operate across multiple attacking positions, Kluivert could offer Amorim a dynamic option as United look to reshape their frontline for the new season.

Goalkeeper Altay Bayindir Facing Old Trafford Exit

Manchester United are expected to oversee a significant squad overhaul this summer as they seek to generate funds through player sales. With the club facing the increasing likelihood of missing out on European football next season—unless they can secure the Europa League title—reducing the squad size will not be a major concern for Amorim. One player whose future appears uncertain is Altay Bayindir, who joined United from Fenerbahce for £4.1 million on deadline day in 2023. Initially brought in as backup to £47.9 million signing André Onana, the Turkish shot-stopper has struggled for opportunities at Old Trafford. Under Erik ten Hag, Bayindir made just two appearances, while Amorim has handed him four starts so far—though his involvement has been limited due to injury since February.

His most notable outing came in an FA Cup third-round tie against Arsenal at the Emirates, where he saved a penalty from Martin Ødegaard in normal time before denying Kai Havertz in the subsequent shootout. His performance earned praise from Alan Shearer, who described him as ‘absolutely outstanding.’ Despite his occasional bright moments, reports suggest United are actively searching for a new No.1, reinforcing the notion that Bayindir has never been considered a long-term successor to Onana. With the Cameroonian enduring a difficult season marked by high-profile errors, Amorim appears determined to bring in a fresh face between the posts. Bayindir, however, remains undeterred and is now exploring the possibility of a summer move away from the club. A transfer would allow him to secure regular playing time, with the goalkeeper also keen to cement his place in Turkey’s squad ahead of next year’s World Cup.