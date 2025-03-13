CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Real Sociedad

Manchester United are ready for their second leg match against Real Sociedad and once again, Ruben Amorim chose his starting 11 for a 3-4-2-1 system. Andre Onana is in goal, while Matthijs de Ligt this time leads the much changed back three. Noussair Mazraoui moves from wingback position next to De Ligt, while his first ever start gets Ayden Heaven. Casemiro is in front in central midfield, once more alongside Bruno Fernandes. This means the two wingbacks will be Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu, while Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee are paired up behind the lone striker Rasmus Hojlund.