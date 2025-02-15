Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

http://gty.im/2198231013

Team News

Manchester United are getting ready for their challenging trip to London to face Tottenham Hotspur and here is everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has been contending with a lengthy injury list for weeks, but there is finally some light at the end of the tunnel. At least two and potentially up to four players could return for the visit of Manchester United. On Friday, Postecoglou confirmed that Guglielmo Vicario and Destiny Udogie are on track for their first appearances of 2025, while James Maddison and Brennan Johnson might also recover from calf injuries in time. Although Wilson Odobert and Timo Werner are back in training, their return to action will have to wait a bit longer.

However, the injury list remains significant. Micky van de Ven (thigh), Cristian Romero (thigh), Dominic Solanke (knee), and Richarlison (calf) are still sidelined, while Radu Dragusin is recovering from surgery following a season-ending ACL injury. Manchester United are facing similar woes, with Lisandro Martinez also recovering from ACL surgery, and several other key players, including Luke Shaw, Mason Mount, Jonny Evans, Tom Heaton, and Altay Bayindir, unavailable. To make matters worse, Kobbie Mainoo is out for a couple of weeks, while Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer remain doubtful. The Red Devils could also be without Amad Diallo for the rest of the season due to an ankle injury. Alejandro Garnacho’s impressive second-half performance against Leicester City might earn him a start on Sunday, especially after Patrick Dorgu’s surprise debut on the right side ended with a half-time substitution.

Form Guide

Earlier this month, Tottenham’s hopes of silverware took a massive hit, with an EFL Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool followed by an FA Cup exit at the hands of Aston Villa in the fourth round. Despite these setbacks, the Europa League remains a potential path to a trophy, keeping the fans’ dreams alive. Before their cup disappointments, Spurs ended a dire Premier League run with a much-needed win against Brentford. The victory at the Gtech Community Stadium halted a four-game losing streak and a seven-match winless run in the league. Postecoglou’s side will now aim to improve their form at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where their performances have been similarly underwhelming.

Meanwhile, Manchester United also left it late in their FA Cup fourth-round clash, as Harry Maguire’s controversial stoppage-time header secured a 2-1 win over Leicester. Had VAR been in play, Maguire’s goal might not have stood due to a clear offside missed by the linesman. Despite the controversy, the Red Devils notched their sixth win in eight matches across all competitions, showcasing marked progress under manager Ruben Amorim. Nevertheless, inconsistency remains an issue. Their 2-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on 2nd February marked their seventh loss in 11 Premier League games. Spurs, having already beaten United twice this season, will look to extend their dominance over the visitors.

Predicted Outcome

Games at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium seldom lack excitement, with both teams scoring in each of Spurs’ last 10 Premier League home fixtures. Expect more of the same on Sunday. This is why we predict Manchester United will get a 1-1 draw against Tottenham.