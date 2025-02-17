Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

James Maddison’s solitary strike secured a 1-0 victory for Tottenham Hotspur over Manchester United on Sunday afternoon, prolonging the Red Devils’ domestic struggles. Ruben Amorim’s men have now suffered eight defeats in 14 league games under his management, with the Portuguese coach struggling to ignite any consistent form in the Premier League. After a 3-0 drubbing at Old Trafford in September, United were keen to exact revenge on Spurs, but the latest setback marks Tottenham’s third win over them this season. The Red Devils have now dropped to 15th in the table, with Spurs climbing above them. United sit just 12 points clear of the relegation zone, a precarious position for a club of their stature. Here are four key takeaways from the match.

Højlund’s Goal Drought Drags On

Rasmus Højlund looked every bit a striker struggling for confidence, netting just twice in 19 league outings this season. The Danish forward’s lack of belief is palpable, not helped by Amorim’s tendency to play midfielders as makeshift strikers ahead of him. While Højlund faltered, Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee offered glimpses of promise, displaying neat touches and posing a threat on the counter. However, both squandered significant opportunities—Garnacho in the first half and Zirkzee in the second—highlighting the void left by the injured Amad Diallo. Diallo, United’s leading Premier League contributor with six goals and six assists, announced on Saturday he would be sidelined for an extended period due to an ankle injury. His absence was glaring, as Bruno Fernandes toiled to spark United’s attack, yet they rarely appeared capable of finding an equaliser.

Dorgu Impresses on the Left

Patrick Dorgu raised eyebrows when he made his debut on the right wing against Leicester, but against Spurs, Amorim restored him to his natural left wing-back role. The decision paid off, as Dorgu delivered a solid performance, combining defensive stability with dynamic forward runs. His positioning offered balance to United’s play, showing that despite the club’s broader issues, the winter signing might prove to be a shrewd addition. With Diogo Dalot back on the right, United had a more natural balance in their wing-back positions, and Dorgu capitalised on the opportunity to demonstrate his potential.

Dalot Fails to Deliver in Attack

As United began to enjoy more possession and find space down the right, Dalot’s inability to deliver quality crosses became apparent. With forwards like Zirkzee and Højlund craving early deliveries, the Portuguese full-back failed to exploit promising situations. Bruno Fernandes started to drift wider to compensate, offering support either by underlapping or overlapping Dalot, but the final ball often lacked precision. Despite a growing influence on the right flank, United could not find the breakthrough they desperately needed.

Garnacho’s Goal Drought Continues

With Marcus Rashford and Antony out on loan and Amad sidelined for the season, Alejandro Garnacho has an ideal chance to stake his claim in United’s attack. However, the young winger has not scored since late November when he netted in a 3-2 win over Bodo/Glimt. Despite regaining Amorim’s trust, Garnacho’s struggles in front of goal remain a concern. Presented with a gilt-edged chance early on following a sublime Fernandes pass, the Argentine fluffed his lines. Such profligacy is a luxury United cannot afford as they seek to arrest their alarming Premier League slide.