Manchester United vs Crystal Palace – Match Preview & Prediction

Manchester United prepare for their latest Premier League clash against Crystal Palace, with both sides looking to build on recent momentum. Here’s a look at the team news, form guide, and what to expect from Sunday’s showdown at Old Trafford.

Team News

Manchester United have received a boost with Luke Shaw returning to first-team training. However, the left-back is still recovering from his hamstring injury and remains unlikely to feature this weekend. Defensive issues persist for the Red Devils, as Jonny Evans continues his spell on the sidelines, missing the last seven matches due to an undisclosed issue. Meanwhile, Mason Mount remains a long-term absentee, with the former Chelsea midfielder managing just eight league appearances this season amidst persistent injury struggles. Following Kobbie Mainoo’s standout performance in an attacking role during United’s Europa League victory over FCSB, Bruno Fernandes is expected to drop deeper alongside Manuel Ugarte in midfield.

Crystal Palace, on the other hand, have been dealt a major blow with centre-back Chadi Riad suffering an injury in training, ruling him out for the rest of the season. With Trevoh Chalobah returning to Chelsea in January, the Eagles are now operating with just three senior centre-backs, with Marc Guéhi leading the defensive line. In a positive development for Oliver Glasner’s side, Adam Wharton is edging closer to a return from a groin injury, having last featured in late October.

Form Guide

Manchester United are enduring a turbulent campaign under Rúben Amorim, with the club seemingly on course for their worst-ever Premier League finish. However, recent performances have shown signs of improvement. A crucial, if somewhat fortunate, victory at Fulham last time out—secured by a deflected Lisandro Martínez strike—means United have lost just one of their last four league fixtures, following a worrying three-game losing streak at the end of December. Despite an upturn in form, they still find themselves languishing in 12th place, 12 points adrift of Newcastle in fifth. With their Champions League hopes fading, United may need to win the Europa League to secure a seat at Europe’s top table next season.

Crystal Palace also entered the season with European ambitions after a strong end to 2023-24, but a sluggish start has left them stuck in mid-table. However, recent results suggest the Eagles are rediscovering their best form. Prior to last weekend’s defeat against Brentford, Palace had gone six matches unbeaten across the Premier League and FA Cup. Goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade ended that run at Selhurst Park, but Glasner’s men will be confident of causing problems at Old Trafford.

Predicted Outcome

We predict Manchester United will get a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. The Devils have secured back-to-back away wins, but their home form remains inconsistent, making this another tricky test at Old Trafford. Crystal Palace have proven stubborn opposition on their travels, and with their defensive resilience, they could frustrate Amorim’s side.