Manchester United 0-2 Crystal Palace: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United’s Premier League resurgence under Rúben Amorim came to a sudden halt as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. Despite winning three consecutive matches, the Red Devils once again faltered, allowing Palace to leapfrog them in the league table. Jean-Philippe Mateta’s second-half brace sealed the victory for the visitors, leaving United languishing in 13th place. Here are four key takeaways from United’s disappointing afternoon:

Amorim’s Tactical Gamble in Attack

One of Amorim’s standout qualities has been his willingness to make bold tactical adjustments when things are not working. Against Palace, he made a significant call by benching both Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Højlund, instead opting for Kobbie Mainoo as a false nine. The experiment almost paid off early on, with Mainoo striking the post inside seven minutes and later setting up Alejandro Garnacho for a half-chance. However, as the match progressed, United’s attacking presence faded. The lack of natural goalscorers continues to be a glaring issue, with few players occupying the box when United get into dangerous positions.

More Injury Misery for Lisandro Martínez

Just as United’s defensive structure was beginning to settle, disaster struck once more. Lisandro Martínez, one of the side’s most in-form players, was forced off on a stretcher after going down clutching his knee. The World Cup-winning centre-back had been crucial in recent weeks, not only with his defensive work but also his ability to build attacks from deep. His absence will be a significant blow for Amorim, who now faces a dilemma in reshuffling his backline. Given Martínez’s history with injuries, there will be major concerns over how long United will be without him.

Amad’s Off Day Highlights United’s Fragility

Amad Diallo has been United’s brightest spark this season, often providing the attacking impetus the team so desperately needs. However, the 22-year-old struggled to impose himself against Palace. While his energy and intent were evident, his execution was off, with misplaced passes and poor decision-making in the final third. This dip in form is expected for a young player, but it underlines the wider issue—United are relying too heavily on an inexperienced forward to carry their attack.

United Struggle Without De Ligt’s Presence

Defensive uncertainty remains an issue, even if United are no longer the chaotic mess they were under Erik ten Hag. Despite enjoying the bulk of possession in the first half, it was Palace who created the clearer chances, frequently exposing United on the break.

Matthijs de Ligt was left on the bench, and in his absence, United looked vulnerable. While the Dutchman has had his own erratic moments this season, his presence often brings composure to the backline. Without him, the defence appeared disjointed, with Palace carving out multiple opportunities before eventually taking advantage. United may have moved on from the turbulence of their previous system, but defensive lapses continue to haunt them.