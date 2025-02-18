Man United News: Move For Osimhen On The Cards

United Considering Move for Osimhen

Manchester United’s scouts were in attendance yesterday as long-standing transfer target Victor Osimhen showcased his talent with a clinical brace. The Nigerian striker found the net twice for Galatasaray, snapping a two-game goalless streak in the Super Lig and helping maintain his side’s six-point cushion at the top of the table. Osimhen’s impressive season tally now stands at 19 goals and five assists in 24 matches across all competitions, underlining his impact since joining Galatasaray on loan from Napoli last summer. With no purchase option in his current deal, the 25-year-old is set to return to Italy at the end of the 2025/26 season, where discussions about his future will take place.

This scenario could open the door for United. According to TalkSPORT, the Red Devils are keen to reignite their interest in Osimhen, explaining the presence of scouts to monitor his performance first-hand. A fallout with Antonio Conte last August saw the forward exiled from Napoli’s first team, with Romelu Lukaku taking over as the main striker for the Serie A leaders. Despite Napoli’s strong form in Osimhen’s absence, the club may look to cash in on him when the transfer window reopens. With his contract running until June 2026, the timing could align well with United’s search for a reliable forward, particularly as Rasmus Hojlund has struggled to establish himself as a consistent Premier League threat.

United’s Mounting Injury Woes

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim continues to grapple with a wave of injuries to key players. The Red Devils are currently without several first-team regulars, with Amad Diallo and Lisandro Martinez both ruled out for the remainder of the season. Diallo is sidelined with an ankle injury, while Martinez is recovering from anterior cruciate ligament surgery. Diallo’s setback is particularly disappointing for United fans, as the Ivorian forward had emerged as a standout performer. His crucial goals against Manchester City and Liverpool, along with a late hat-trick against Southampton, had positioned him as a potential Player of the Season contender. However, Mail Sport’s United Confidential column reports that he may need surgery to address his damaged ankle ligaments.

Elsewhere, Kobbie Mainoo is targeting a return from a calf strain in early March, in time for United’s Europa League last-16 ties. Christian Eriksen and Leny Yoro, who missed last weekend’s loss to Tottenham Hotspur, are expected to be available for Saturday’s early kick-off against Everton. Additionally, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer’s injuries are not deemed serious, suggesting they could soon be back in action. Following their visit to Goodison Park, United will face Ipswich Town on Wednesday, 26 February, before hosting Fulham in the FA Cup fifth round on Sunday, 2 March. With the Red Devils languishing in 15th place, they are at risk of recording their worst-ever Premier League finish unless their fortunes improve swiftly.