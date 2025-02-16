News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Tottenham Hotspur

February 16, 2025 Nebojša Marković Man United, Match Previews, Premier League 0

Manchester United are ready for another big challenge, and here is the team Ruben Amorim chose for the match against Tottenham. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, while Harry Maguire leads the back three. Noussair Mazraoui will be playing to his right, with Matthijs de Ligt on the opposite end. This naturally means it is Diogo Dalot who features as the right wing-back, with Patrick Dorgu taking up the left flank. In between the two of them will be Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. Alejandro Garnacho will team up with Joshua Zirkzee, as Dutchman is withdrawn from the centre-forward position, which is this time reserved for Rasmus Hojlund.

