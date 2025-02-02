CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United are back in Premier League action following their successful qualification to Europa League’s round of 16. The team for Crystal Palace is as was pretty much expected in the back line. Andre Onana is in goal, with Harry Maguire leading the back three alongside Lisandro Martinez to his left, and Leny Yoro to his right. Manuel Ugarte is again in central midfield, once more next to Bruno Fernandes. With Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot taking up the two wing-back positions, this means Amad Diallo gets his chance further forward, but the unexpected comes in the face of Kobbie Maino who could be a false nine, with Alejandro Garnacho playing to his left, in what resembles a 3-4-3 rather than a 3-4-2-1 formation.