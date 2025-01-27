Fulham 0-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United returned to Premier League action with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Fulham at Craven Cottage. After a string of home fixtures, this was United’s first away match since their FA Cup triumph against Arsenal. While they lacked the intensity showcased in that performance, a deflected strike from Lisandro Martínez in the second half secured a vital win for Rúben Amorim’s men. Amad Diallo came close to doubling the advantage late on, but VAR disallowed his goal for offside. The victory lifts United to 12th in the Premier League standings. Here are four key takeaways from the match.

Højlund’s Struggles Continue

Rasmus Højlund returned to the starting lineup after losing his spot to Joshua Zirkzee in recent games, but the Danish striker failed to make an impact. Højlund struggled to retain possession, often disrupting United’s attacking momentum. During the broadcast, it was highlighted that he has failed to score in 36 of his 48 Premier League appearances for the club—a disheartening statistic. More concerning is his output this season. With just 12 shots on target in the league—compared to defender Lisandro Martínez’s 15—Højlund’s performances have raised serious questions about his role in the team.

Onana’s Long-Awaited Clean Sheet

For the first time since December’s 4-0 win over Everton, André Onana recorded a clean sheet under Amorim. While United’s attacking output was lacklustre, the defensive performance offered a rare moment of stability. Amorim will take solace in this improved defensive showing, though the lack of attacking threat remains a major concern. A calmer display at the back provides a foundation for improvement, and United will look to build on this rare defensive solidity.

Wingback Experiment Falls Flat

Amorim made a notable tactical change by swapping the positions of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui. Dalot, who has often been deployed at left wing-back this season, returned to his natural position on the right. However, the switch failed to yield results, as United struggled to generate any real threat from the flanks. Amorim’s need for reinforcements in the wing-back positions was further underlined, with the club submitting a third bid for Lecce’s Patrick Dorgu over the weekend.

Is Amad Doing Better At Wingback?

Amad Diallo continues to cement his status as one of United’s most effective attacking players this season. Alongside Bruno Fernandes, he remains a key creative force. Interestingly, Amad’s impact has been most pronounced when deployed as a right wing-back. In recent weeks, he has delivered standout performances in this role, including a hat-trick against Southampton and a strong showing in the Europa League win over Rangers. When played further forward, Amad often struggles to influence games as effectively. Amorim’s 3-4-3 system appears better balanced with Amad attacking directly from the right, suggesting this could be a long-term solution for United’s wing-back woes.