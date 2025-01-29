FCSB vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United will once again be without Luke Shaw (calf), Jonny Evans (muscle), and Mason Mount (thigh), while Manuel Ugarte faces a late fitness test after picking up a knock in the closing minutes of the win over Fulham. Marcus Rashford, meanwhile, is unlikely to feature as speculation over his future continues. Rúben Amorim may look to rotate his squad, with goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and defenders Leny Yoro and Tyrell Malacia pushing for a return to the starting XI after being named on the bench last time out. Toby Collyer, who impressed against Rangers before making an impact as a substitute at Fulham, could earn a place in midfield alongside one of Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen, or Bruno Fernandes. Up front, Joshua Zirkzee will be hoping to displace Rasmus Højlund in the starting lineup.

FCSB, meanwhile, will be without Mihai Lixandru (muscle), Octavian Popescu (knock), and leading scorer Darius Olaru (shoulder), with all three still recovering from injury. Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Vlad Chiricheș has missed the last three matches with a muscle issue but could be in contention to return. Up front, Daniel Birligea—who has netted 11 times across all competitions this season—is expected to lead the line, replacing Daniel Popa. Meanwhile, Florin Tănase could return to the number 10 role after finding the net last weekend, likely at the expense of Malcom Edjouma.

Form Guide: United Gaining Momentum Despite Unconvincing Displays

Life under Amorim at Old Trafford has been far from smooth sailing, but Manchester United have now won three of their last four matches across all competitions, even if their performances remain inconsistent. Since Amorim’s stinging assessment of his squad as “maybe the worst” in the club’s history following a 3-1 loss to Brighton, United have responded with back-to-back narrow victories—a 2-1 win over Rangers in the Europa League followed by a 1-0 success at Fulham, where Lisandro Martínez struck the decisive goal. Now sitting 12th in the Premier League and 11 points adrift of the top seven, United’s best route to securing European football next season may be through the Europa League. They remain well-positioned to progress automatically to the last 16.

FCSB have been one of the tournament’s surprise packages this season, finding themselves on the verge of reaching the last 16 for the first time since 2017-18. Elias Charalambous’ side have amassed 14 points from their seven League Phase matches (W4 D2 L1) and are currently unbeaten in their last four, with goalless draws against Olympiacos and Hoffenheim bookending victories over FC Midtjylland (2-0) and Qarabag FK (3-2). Their dramatic comeback win against Qarabag in Azerbaijan last week saw them climb into eighth place. A historic victory over United would solidify their position in the top eight, while a defeat or draw could push them into the last-16 playoffs.

Predicted Outcome: A Tight Contest Expected in Bucharest

Each of United’s last three Europa League wins have come by a single goal, and another closely contested affair could be in store against an FCSB side eager to protect their place in the top eight. We predict Manchester United will win in Bucharest 1-0.