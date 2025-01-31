FCSB 0-2 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United wrapped up their Europa League league phase campaign in style on Thursday night, securing a comfortable 2-0 victory against FCSB in Romania.

On a bleak evening in Bucharest, Rúben Amorim’s side produced a commanding display, sealing a third successive win and guaranteeing direct qualification to the last 16. With a top-eight finish on the line, United dominated proceedings, with Diogo Dalot breaking the deadlock early in the second half after an excellent assist from Kobbie Mainoo. The visitors wasted little time in putting the game beyond doubt, as Mainoo turned goalscorer, finishing off a well-worked move assisted by Alejandro Garnacho. The result spares United from the play-off round, granting Amorim a crucial opportunity to work with his squad on the training ground. Here are four key takeaways from the match.

Mainoo Flourishes in Advanced Role

Kobbie Mainoo has struggled at times to find his ideal role in Amorim’s system, but Thursday night’s performance suggested he may have found his best position. The 19-year-old was lively throughout, frequently picking up dangerous positions and linking midfield with attack. He could have opened the scoring in the first half, narrowly firing over, but made amends after the break by setting up Dalot’s opener with a precise low cross. His persistence was rewarded in the 69th minute when he slotted home United’s second—his first goal since the FA Cup final. Most importantly, Mainoo looked far more involved in United’s build-up play and seemed to thrive in his more advanced role.

Lisandro Martínez Growing into Amorim’s System

Lisandro Martínez endured a difficult start to the season under Erik ten Hag and initially struggled to adapt to Amorim’s 3-4-3 formation. However, his recent performances suggest he is settling into the new system with confidence. The extra centre-back has given Martínez more licence to step forward, and he has already chipped in with two goals this year. His distribution has improved significantly, and he was key in progressing the ball through the FCSB defence in the first half with sharp, incisive passing. United fans will hope this version of Martínez is here to stay—the aggressive, ball-playing defender they fell in love with during the 2022-23 campaign.

Dorgu’s Arrival Comes at the Perfect Time

Tyrell Malacia endured a torrid first half, struggling to contain FCSB’s attacks down the left flank and offering little going forward. Amorim was quick to act, replacing the Dutchman at half-time with Dalot, who immediately made a difference and got himself on the scoresheet. This performance only reinforced United’s need for reinforcements at left wing-back. Fortunately, Patrick Dorgu is set to complete his medical this weekend, and his imminent arrival could prove to be a game-changer for Amorim’s side. If Dorgu can make the position his own, United will have far greater balance in their wing-back play, which has been a clear weakness this season.

United Advance Directly to the Last 16

While United were strong favourites to secure a top-eight finish, it is now confirmed that they will bypass the play-off stage and head straight to the round of 16.Amorim has stressed the significance of this, as it reduces the workload on a squad that has been stretched thin in recent months. The second-half display in Bucharest was one of the most dominant performances from United under Amorim, but sterner tests lie ahead—beginning with Sunday’s crucial Premier League clash against Crystal Palace.