CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Fulham

Manchester United are back in Premier League action, hoping for another win this week. To get it, Ruben Amorim has sent out Andre Onana back in goal, with Harry Maguire leading the back three. Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez will be his partners there, while it is Bruno Fernandes who will this time move back to central midfield, to partner up with Manuel Ugarte. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui get back to being the two wing-backs, while Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho get the opportunity to be vibrant, attacking outlets. They will be operating just behind the sole striker Rasmus Hojlund.