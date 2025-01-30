CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs FCSB

Manchester United are ready to finally finish their Europa League group stage and they have a great chance of finishing in top eight, skipping one round of knockout stages. For this match, Altay Bayindir is in goal, with Matthijs de Ligt leading the back three alongside Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui. This means it is Diogo Dalot who is the right wingback, with Tyrell Malacia getting his opportunity on the left. Bruno Fernandes is once more in central midfield alongside Toby Collyer, which means Christian Eriksen and Kobbie Mainoo will further up the pitch, playing just behind Rasmus Hojlund.