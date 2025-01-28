What Awaits Manchester United In February 2025

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United still have one match to play in January, on Thursday night against FCSB, but February is just behind the corner and we will be taking a closer look at all the action Ruben Amorim’s side will have this coming month. While the Red Devils will have a great chance to finish in the top eight spots in the Europa League with a good result from Bucharest, and therefore skip one knockout round in that competition, there will be some other important matches too during February.

Here is everything you need to know about United’s upcoming matches.

First Up, Crystal Palace

Man United will play their first match next month on 2 February against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford. This could be a tricky encounter, as the Londoners proved to be a tough opposition in recent years. In September, the Devils got just a goalless draw at Selhurst Park, and before that, they lost 4-0 and 1-0 in the two games last season. The last league win against Palace came in early February 2023, two years ago.

Return To FA Cup Title Defence

Man United started their FA Cup fun against Arsenal in what was one of the hardest possible draws. After eliminating them after the penalties, now United will face Leicester City at Old Trafford. This will be a Friday night match, on 7 February, and Amorim’s side will have to get past another Premier League side if they want to reach the fifth round and continue their defence of the trophy they won last season.

Two Tough Away Games

Man United will then follow this match with two games on the road, one in London, and the other in Liverpool. First, on 16 February, the Devils will face Tottenham Hotspur. These are usually tough trips for Man United, despite the trouble Spurs have been in recently. Ange Postecoglou’s side lost their last four Premier League matches and are struggling even more than United, but still, they can be a dangerous side when given enough space, something Man City learned twice already this season.

As for the second match, on 22 February, United will be facing Everton at Goodison. Since David Moyes’ return to the club, things are looking much better for the Toffees, as they defeated Brighton and Tottenham in their last two matches. They seem on the rise, which they could further improve this coming weekend with a home match against Leicester.

Back At Old Trafford For Ipswich

Man United will play their final match in February against Ipswich Town on 26 February and that will be a home game for the Devils. In fact, it was Ipswich who were the first match for Ruben Amorim at the helm of the club, and this second encounter could be a perfect time to see how much United did or did not improve under him. Until then, there will be five more matches to be played, so many things could look different, but this will nevertheless be the match United will have to win, considering their poor performance throughout the campaign.