Manchester United vs PAOK – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United face several absences for their upcoming Europa League clash, including Kobbie Mainoo (hamstring), Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw (both calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), and Leny Yoro (foot), although Yoro is close to a return. Antony, who was carried off with an ankle injury against Fenerbahce, resumed training this week alongside Mason Mount (knock) and Christian Eriksen (unspecified). All three are being assessed for potential inclusion. Bruno Fernandes, suspended for United’s last Europa League match against Fenerbahce, is available again and likely to feature behind Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee in attack. Meanwhile, players such as Amad Diallo, Jonny Evans, Victor Lindelof, and Harry Amass are vying for starting spots.

PAOK, however, will miss some familiar names: former Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren, ex-Aston Villa striker Mbwana Samatta, and 38-year-old captain Vieirinha, who famously scored against United for Wolfsburg in 2015. Former Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is also ruled out due to injury, with Mady Camara and Stefan Schwab expected to line up alongside Magomed Ozdoyev in midfield. Shola Shoretire, who spent a decade at United before joining PAOK, is set for an emotional return and could be a factor against his former club.

Form Guide

United’s Europa League campaign has struggled to gain traction, leaving them in 21st place in the 36-team table following three consecutive draws under ex-manager Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils led in each game against FC Twente, Porto, and Fenerbahce, only to settle for a point each time. This disappointing streak included a 1-1 home draw with Twente, a thrilling 3-3 away result with Porto, and a 1-1 draw in Turkey, where Christian Eriksen’s opener was equalised by Youssef En-Nesyri.Sinc e Ten Hag’s dismissal, interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy has managed two games, beginning with a commanding 5-2 EFL Cup win over Leicester City, followed by a subdued 1-1 Premier League draw with Chelsea. Van Nistelrooy will lead United for two more matches before Ruben Amorim assumes full management duties on 11 November.

PAOK, meanwhile, return to the Europa League for the first time in four years after reaching the Conference League quarter-finals last season. The White-Blacks are also winless in their first three matches, placing them 30th in the table. They opened with defeats to Galatasaray (3-1) and FCSB (1-0), before rallying to draw 2-2 against Viktoria Plzen with two late goals. PAOK have endured a challenging run in European competition, managing just one win in their last 13 games (D4, L8) and suffering five defeats in their last six away matches.

Predicted Outcome

Manchester United’s Europa League journey has been far from triumphant this season, but Van Nistelrooy’s leadership has provided a slight morale boost. The Red Devils are expected to approach the PAOK match as clear favourites, fielding a strong squad capable of delivering their first victory in the competition this season. Therefore, we predict Manchester United will beat PAOK 2-0.