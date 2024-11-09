Manchester United vs Leicester City – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Amad Diallo’s impressive double against PAOK came with a setback as the winger sustained a knock in the final minutes, putting his availability for the Leicester fixture in doubt. Diallo joins an extensive list of absentees, including Luke Shaw (calf), Harry Maguire (calf), Kobbie Mainoo (thigh), Tyrell Malacia (knee), and Leny Yoro (foot), though Yoro has resumed training but will be eased back to full fitness. Marcus Rashford may benefit from Diallo’s potential absence, while Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt are expected to replace Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof in defence as Ruben Amorim prepares to introduce his preferred 3-4-3 formation.

Leicester City, meanwhile, emerged from their recent goalless encounter with Ipswich Town without any new injury concerns. Long-term absentee Patson Daka could return this weekend, as could Bobby Decordova-Reid following his recovery from a leg injury. Hamza Choudhury, having avoided surgery on his shoulder issue, is also in contention, leaving Jakub Stolarczyk (ankle) as Leicester’s sole confirmed absentee. Andre Ayew, who made a crucial late intervention in their previous match, could push for a starting place against United, though competition from Abdul Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi remains stiff. Jamie Vardy is likely to lead the line, eager to add to his six-goal tally from previous encounters with United.

Form Guide

As incoming manager Ruben Amorim prepares to officially take the helm post-international break, Man United offered a glimpse of the promise ahead under interim manager Ruud Van Nistelrooy, defeating PAOK 2-0 in their latest Europa League outing. Diallo’s brace not only secured United’s first European win of the season but extended Van Nistelrooy’s unbeaten run to three games. However, Premier League priorities now await, with the Red Devils hoping to build on their recent 1-1 draw against Chelsea, where a stunning Moises Caicedo volley left them to settle for a single point. United currently find themselves 13th in the table, closer to the top four than the relegation zone but looking to climb further.

Meanwhile, Leicester City sits in 15th, five points clear of the drop and just two behind their hosts. With Ipswich and Southampton among the relegation candidates, Leicester is eyeing a chance to leapfrog United in the standings with a potential upset at Old Trafford. The Foxes’ away games have been eventful affairs this season, with both sides scoring in all five of their Premier League trips, suggesting a lively contest on Sunday.

Predicted Outcome

While United claimed a decisive win over Leicester in their EFL Cup clash, the energy from Van Nistelrooy’s interim spell may be waning as Leicester aims to make it a tough battle. Steve Cooper’s side has struggled defensively on the road this season, though, and the expectation is for United to prevail, likely closing Van Nistelrooy’s stint on a positive note before Amorim’s official start. We predict Manchester United will beat Leicester 2-0.