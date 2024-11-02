Manchester United vs Chelsea – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Sunday match between Manchester United and Chelsea.

Team News

Man United’s injury list remains extensive as they gear up for Sunday’s clash. Key players Antony (ankle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Harry Maguire (calf), Mason Mount (knock), Luke Shaw (calf), Leny Yoro (foot), and Kobbie Mainoo (thigh) are all sidelined, with no expected returns in sight. Adding to these concerns, United experienced a setback just before their win over Leicester when Christian Eriksen pulled out due to an unspecified issue, leaving his availability for Chelsea in doubt. Despite these absences, interim head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy is expected to largely retain the winning line-up from the EFL Cup victory. Nonetheless, Noussair Mazraoui and Rasmus Hojlund, with fresher legs, could be slotted in from the start over Victor Lindelof and Joshua Zirkzee. In goal, Andre Onana is likely to replace Altay Bayindir for this Premier League clash.

Over at Chelsea, only Omari Kellyman remains out with a hamstring injury, with no estimated return date. Maresca is without Jadon Sancho, who’s unavailable against his parent club, Manchester United. Pedro Neto, likely to hold his spot on the left flank, will join a rejuvenated Chelsea squad expected to rebound from their midweek EFL Cup setback, where Enzo Fernandez’s struggles drew criticism. The midfield will see Romeo Lavia link up with Moises Caicedo in the heart of Old Trafford.

Form Guide

With negotiations on Ruben Amorim’s managerial contract ongoing, Van Nistelrooy is focusing on replicating his side’s recent EFL Cup success in the Premier League, where they decisively beat Leicester 5-2. He’ll be eager for another dominant display, this time against Chelsea, particularly after the prior weekend’s disappointing league outing. United, still adapting to Van Nistelrooy’s leadership after Erik ten Hag’s departure, find themselves in the unusual territory of 14th place in the table, after squandering opportunities in a 2-1 loss to West Ham.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have found the back of the net with ease under Enzo Maresca’s guidance, thanks to standout performances from the likes of Cole Palmer. Palmer’s composed finish secured a 1-0 league win over Newcastle last weekend, adding to the Blues’ promising domestic form. However, midweek squad rotation for the EFL Cup led to a 2-0 defeat to Newcastle’s main team, courtesy of a well-placed Alexander Isak opener and an unfortunate Axel Disasi own goal. While their EFL Cup campaign has ended, Chelsea’s attention has shifted toward the league, where they currently sit fifth and within striking distance of Arsenal and Aston Villa. With Champions League ambitions in mind, Maresca’s squad looks set to prioritise league progress in the coming winter stretch.

Predicted Outcome

Chelsea’s performance at St James’ Park may have fallen short, but Maresca’s primary line-up is expected to bring far more intensity and attacking prowess to Old Trafford. Van Nistelrooy, meanwhile, faces a defensive puzzle he can’t solve overnight, but United’s recent offensive momentum suggests they’re well-placed to challenge Chelsea’s back line. All signs point towards a high-energy, goal-laden encounter, with both sides keen to prove their mettle. This is why we predict Manchester United and Chelsea will get a 2-2 draw.