Manchester United vs Bodo Glimt – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United remain plagued by injuries in central defence, with no major returns expected for Thursday’s clash. Noussair Mazraoui and Jonny Evans are likely to flank Matthijs de Ligt once again in a makeshift back three. Lisandro Martinez is edging closer to a comeback and could feature against Everton at the weekend, but Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelöf, and young talent Leny Yoro remain sidelined. Meanwhile, Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw made their long-awaited returns to the squad last weekend, with Shaw earning late minutes on the pitch. Both may see more action in this fixture. Midfielders Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte, deemed unfit to start against Ipswich, are likely to be held back for Sunday’s Premier League tie. As for Bodo/Glimt, the Norwegian side will be without key players Omar Elabdellaoui, Samuel Burakovsky, Daniel Bassi, Gaute Vetti, and Syver Skeide. However, goalkeeper Nikita Haikin, who leads the Europa League with 24 saves, will be crucial for the visitors. Midfielder Patrick Berg has also been pivotal, leading the competition in tackles and interceptions.

Form Guide

Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United began with a 1-1 draw against newly-promoted Ipswich Town. Marcus Rashford gave United a dream start with a goal after just 82 seconds, but Omari Hutchinson’s equaliser shifted momentum. Ipswich created the better chances, leaving Amorim with much to ponder. United’s Europa League journey saw them claim their first win on matchday four—a 2-0 victory over PAOK under Ruud van Nistelrooy. This marked their first European triumph in over a year and lifted them to 15th in the standings, keeping their top-eight hopes alive. With Bodo/Glimt next, United also face trips to Viktoria Plzen and FCSB, alongside a home match against Rangers. For Bodo/Glimt, spirits are high after a weekend win over Odd and Brann’s loss to Molde, leaving them one victory away from clinching the Eliteserien title. However, Kjetil Knutsen’s side will need to balance the pressure of two massive fixtures within three days, having suffered a shock defeat to Qarabag in their previous European outing.

Predicted Outcome

In their first-ever meeting with Norwegian opponents, Manchester United will aim to extend an impressive home record in the Europa League, having lost just one of their last 26 matches at Old Trafford in the competition. Bodo/Glimt have proven capable of surprises, notably defeating Braga earlier in the campaign. However, with the stakes high and United eager to bounce back under Amorim, it’s unlikely the Norwegian side will pull off an upset. Expect the Red Devils to secure a 3-1 victory on Thursday night.