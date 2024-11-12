Which Manchester United Players Are On International Duty In November

Embed from Getty Images

As Manchester United enters the third international break of the season, anticipation builds for the debut of new head coach Ruben Amorim. Ruud van Nistelrooy ended his interim spell with a decisive 3-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford, leaving the Red Devils in good stead ahead of Amorim’s arrival.

Amorim is slated to take charge for United’s next match against Ipswich Town at Portman Road, where he will face former United coach Kieran McKenna. In the meantime, many of United’s key players will join their national teams for a series of important fixtures. Here’s an overview of who is in action and what lies ahead for them.

Alejandro Garnacho (Argentina)

Alejandro Garnacho has earned a call-up to Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina squad following a season of highs and lows. Despite criticism over occasional inconsistency, the academy graduate remains a goal threat, as evidenced by his strike against Leicester. While Garnacho travels, Lisandro Martínez will remain sidelined due to injury, missing Argentina’s games against Paraguay and Peru.

André Onana (Cameroon)

One of the standout performers for United this season, André Onana, has been pivotal with his shot-stopping abilities and league-leading clean sheets. The Cameroonian goalkeeper will represent his country in AFCON qualifiers against Namibia and Zimbabwe, where his form is expected to be a major asset for the Indomitable Lions.

Diogo Dalot & Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Diogo Dalot, despite recent struggles with form, remains a key figure for Portugal and is expected to start under Roberto Martínez during matches against Poland and Croatia. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, fresh from an exceptional display against Leicester, will join him. The United captain’s relentless energy and creativity have been crucial, and Amorim will undoubtedly aim to build around his influential playmaker.

Christian Eriksen & Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

Danish duo Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Højlund have both been included in Denmark’s squad for their Nations League encounters with Spain and Serbia. While Eriksen has seen reduced minutes at United, Højlund’s performances have been more divisive. Frustration over missed opportunities has lingered, but the young striker will hope to regain sharpness during his international stint.

Joshua Zirkzee & Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands)

Dutch internationals Joshua Zirkzee and Matthijs de Ligt are set to represent the Netherlands in matches against Hungary and Bosnia and Herzegovina. While de Ligt has grown into his role at United and proven a valuable addition, Zirkzee has struggled to make an impact, scoring only once this season and often finding himself on the bench.

Victor Lindelöf (Sweden)

Swedish defender Victor Lindelöf has seen limited Premier League action but will play for his national team in Nations League matches against Slovakia and Azerbaijan. The experienced centre-back remains a reliable option for Sweden and will aim to impress during the break.

Altay Bayındır (Turkey)

Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayındır has made only two appearances for United this season, both in the Carabao Cup, but he has earned a call-up for Turkey’s games against Wales and Montenegro. Although likely to remain a substitute, the international experience could help him build confidence for future opportunities.

Manuel Ugarte (Uruguay)

Manuel Ugarte has been a consistent presence in United’s midfield under van Nistelrooy and will look to continue that form with Uruguay. Marcelo Bielsa’s side faces challenging fixtures against Brazil and Colombia, providing Ugarte an excellent platform to showcase his talents before reuniting with Amorim.

Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)

Versatile defender Noussair Mazraoui has stepped up in Luke Shaw’s absence and has been called up by Morocco for their games against Gabon and Lesotho. Mazraoui’s consistency has been vital for United, and he will look to maintain his strong form heading into the final stretch of 2024.

Amad Diallo (Ivory Coast)

Amad Diallo has been a revelation this season, solidifying his place on the right wing with a series of dynamic performances. Diallo is expected to play a starring role for Ivory Coast in their AFCON qualifiers against Zambia and Chad, continuing to build on his impressive campaign.