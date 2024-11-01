Manchester United Appoint Ruben Amorim As New Manager

Manchester United have officially appointed Ruben Amorim as the Head Coach for the men’s first team, marking an exciting new chapter. The Portuguese tactician, hailed as one of Europe’s most promising young coaches, will lead the team until June 2027, with the potential for an additional year. His appointment awaits finalisation upon meeting work visa requirements, following confirmation from Sporting Lisbon that United approached them regarding Amorim’s availability.

Amorim will complete his duties with Sporting Lisbon before joining United on Monday, 11 November, during the international break, making his move to Old Trafford feel both strategic and inevitable.

Interim Success for Van Nistelrooy and the Carabao Cup Quarter-Final

With Amorim’s arrival confirmed, Ruud van Nistelrooy will continue as interim manager, having led United to a thrilling 5-2 victory over Leicester City, advancing to the Carabao Cup quarter-finals. His strong start has buoyed the United fanbase and added momentum ahead of Amorim’s arrival. As interim manager, Van Nistelrooy will oversee matches against Chelsea, PAOK, and Leicester City, following a solid display of team form under his guidance. Though he has expressed a desire to stay on as Amorim’s assistant, the final decision will rest with INEOS and Amorim, who is expected to bring members of his Sporting Lisbon staff to Manchester.

Anticipated First Matches for Amorim

Amorim’s inaugural Premier League match will take place on 24 November against Ipswich Town at Portman Road, followed by a Europa League home debut at Old Trafford against Bodo, and a league fixture against Everton. With Sporting winning all nine of their league games so far, he leaves a team in Champions League contention, ready for a fresh challenge at United.

Mourinho’s Influence and Amorim’s Vision

Previously undertaking an internship under José Mourinho at United, Amorim has consulted with his mentor about taking the reins at Old Trafford. Mourinho, now managing Fenerbahce, previously faced United in a Europa League draw, but won’t meet Amorim’s United due to the new format. Fans and club executives view Amorim’s appointment as a step forward, with INEOS finally landing a coach they trust to lead the club’s vision. While Amorim’s first public statements are expected after his arrival in November, United supporters eagerly await the fresh perspective and tactical prowess he will bring to the team.

Sporting Release Statement