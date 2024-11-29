Manchester United 3-2 Bodo/Glimt: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United returned to Europa League action on Thursday night, with Ruben Amorim taking charge at Old Trafford for the first time. The evening began in spectacular fashion as Alejandro Garnacho netted within the opening minute, giving United a dream start. However, Bodo/Glimt responded swiftly, scoring twice in three minutes to take a surprising lead. United found an equaliser before half-time through Rasmus Hojlund, assisted by an outstanding Noussair Mazraoui delivery. After the break, Hojlund doubled his tally to secure United’s third goal, which proved to be the decisive strike. The Red Devils held on to claim a hard-fought 3-2 victory.

Hojlund Sends a Clear Message

Rasmus Hojlund’s performance underlined his hunger and determination after being left out of the starting XI in United’s last match. Against Bodo/Glimt, the Danish striker was instrumental, assisting Garnacho’s opener before scoring two crucial goals of his own. It was a response that will surely have impressed Amorim, who challenged his forwards to step up following recent underwhelming displays. Hojlund’s combination of work rate, physicality, and finishing showcased why he deserves a regular starting spot.

Tactical Adaptability a Positive Sign

Amorim’s tactical flexibility was on full display as he made adjustments to wrestle control back from the visitors. United’s first-half performance was disjointed, with the manager visibly frustrated on the touchline. However, a subtle tactical shift to a back four out of possession in the second half helped United stabilise defensively and regain the initiative. While Amorim remains committed to his preferred 3-4-2-1 system, this adaptability may be key in navigating the early challenges of his tenure.

Bruno’s Deep Role Fails to Convince

Bruno Fernandes was deployed in a deeper midfield role, but the experiment highlighted its limitations. Despite his ability to adapt, the captain struggled to fully grasp the defensive responsibilities of the position. His failure to track back contributed to Bodo/Glimt’s first goal, as Hakon Evjen found space on the edge of the box to deliver a stunning finish. Playing Fernandes in a deeper role also diminishes his offensive impact, as it distances him from goal-scoring and creative opportunities. Amorim may need to reconsider this approach, ensuring that Bruno operates further forward, where his vision and playmaking are most effective.

High Press Shows Promise

United’s high press, led by Højlund and Mason Mount, proved pivotal in unsettling Bodo/Glimt’s defence. Hojlund’s relentless pressure led directly to Garnacho’s opening goal, showcasing his ability to harry opposition defences effectively. Mount, too, excelled in this strategy, combining energy and intelligence to disrupt the opposition. The pressing intensity dropped noticeably when Mount was substituted and Marcus Rashford came on, highlighting the importance of players like Mount and Hojlund to this approach. With further refinement, the high press could become a potent weapon for United under Amorim.