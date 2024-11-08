Manchester United 2-0 PAOK: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United secured their first UEFA Europa League victory this season with a 2-0 triumph over PAOK. This win marks Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s first European success as interim manager, after starting his tenure with a win and a draw in domestic fixtures. Amad Diallo opened the scoring with a beautifully looped header from a precise Bruno Fernandes cross, then doubled United’s lead late in the match with a stunning curling shot. Here’s a look at four key takeaways from United’s impressive showing at Old Trafford.

Amad Diallo Grabs His Opportunity

Before the PAOK match, United’s attacking lineup featuring Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford had struggled to make an impact, leaving fans calling for Amad Diallo’s inclusion. Van Nistelrooy heeded the supporters’ calls, and the Ivorian forward seized his chance brilliantly. Diallo displayed agility and flair, keeping PAOK’s defence under constant pressure. His well-timed header and a spectacular second-half strike sealed the victory, reinforcing the argument for him to start regularly under incoming manager Ruben Amorim.

Lindelof Proves His Value

While United’s performance wasn’t their most attacking, their defensive solidity was clear to see. With Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire sidelined due to injuries, Victor Lindelof has filled the gap effectively, showing reliability and composure. The Swedish centre-back read the game well, intercepting PAOK’s advances and maintaining control during a rather subdued evening at Old Trafford. Lindelof’s form will be a comfort for Amorim as he considers his defensive options.

Hojlund’s Struggles Continue

Despite the win, United’s season-long issues with finishing remain apparent. Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s squad struggled to create clear-cut opportunities, and Rasmus Hojlund’s lack of chances underscored their attacking difficulties. With Amad and Garnacho flanking him, Hojlund found himself dropping deep in search of the ball, rarely receiving service in dangerous areas. Amorim will likely need to address United’s offensive flow to better support his young striker.

Van Nistelrooy’s Positive Start Persists

While Van Nistelrooy’s first four games haven’t been the toughest tests, his brief tenure has brought renewed stability to United. Following a 2-1 defeat to West Ham in the Premier League under Erik ten Hag, the team was in need of direction, which Van Nistelrooy has provided in recent matches. As excitement builds for Ruben Amorim’s arrival, United fans should not overlook Van Nistelrooy’s impact. The Dutchman has brought calmness and structure, and Amorim may be wise to keep him on board as part of the coaching team.