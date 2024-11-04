Manchester United 1-1 Chelsea: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United struggled to a 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday, with Ruud van Nistelrooy on the touchline for his second game as interim manager. After a five-goal display in midweek, the Red Devils couldn’t replicate their form, lacking sharpness in front of goal.

United were slow out of the blocks and initially struggled to create clear chances. With 20 minutes left, Rasmus Hojlund earned a penalty that captain Bruno Fernandes confidently converted. However, United’s lead was short-lived, as former target Moises Caicedo levelled the score for Chelsea moments later. Here’s what we learned from this match.

Van Nistelrooy’s Approach Remains Firm

Since taking over from Erik ten Hag, Van Nistelrooy has stayed committed to his own tactical approach rather than preparing for Amorim’s expected 3-4-3 system. While some speculated he might start experimenting with Amorim’s preferred back three, Van Nistelrooy kept his faith in a familiar 4-2-3-1 formation against Chelsea. His side was organised similarly to ten Hag’s previous line-ups, focusing on defensive solidity and width. With two games left under his stewardship, Van Nistelrooy appears set to stick with his current set-up. When Amorim arrives from Sporting Lisbon, his system change may require adjustments, but Van Nistelrooy’s approach allows for continuity, with minimal disruption before the November transition.

Wingers’ Woes Continue

Goalscoring has been a thorny issue for United this season, and the front line has struggled to find rhythm. Currently, they sit among the lowest scorers in the Premier League. On Sunday, Van Nistelrooy deployed Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho as his wingers, but the pairing once again highlighted the imbalance in United’s wide areas. Rashford and Garnacho both excel on the left, yet neither player has adapted comfortably on the right. Garnacho was given the left-wing role against Chelsea but couldn’t spark the attack as United struggled to create chances. This positional conundrum will be a crucial task for Amorim, whose formation change could also complicate matters for the wingers.

Mazraoui Suited for Amorim’s System

If Amorim’s tactical plans are any indication, wing-backs will be essential under his 3-4-3 setup. Questions linger over who will best fill these roles, but Noussair Mazraoui showcased his suitability on Sunday. The £13 million summer signing started on the left for Van Nistelrooy, displaying impressive technical skill and versatility. Mazraoui’s performance hinted at his potential to thrive under Amorim’s wing-back demands, where dynamic play and positional awareness are key. His comfort in the role suggests he could quickly adapt to Amorim’s style, making him a valuable asset in the manager’s plans.

United’s Position in the Standings

After ten Premier League games, United find themselves in a less-than-ideal 13th place, with only 12 points. With just three wins, nine goals scored, and four losses, their form has been inconsistent. The draw with Chelsea marks only one win in their last five league matches, reflecting a turbulent start to the season. Despite this, all is not lost; United sit six points off fourth place, where Chelsea currently reside, with only two additional wins and three draws. With some momentum, United could close this gap and start to climb the table. However, a consistent winning streak remains elusive, and it’s a hurdle United must overcome if they are to revive their season under Amorim’s stewardship.