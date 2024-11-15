Man United Open To Selling Eriksen In January As New Players Are Linked With Devils

Liverpool Join United in Branthwaite Chase

Manchester United face growing competition from rivals Liverpool in their pursuit of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite ahead of the 2025 transfer window. United’s interest in Branthwaite is long-standing, having reportedly failed with two bids during the previous summer. The club intended to return with a renewed approach, allowing the 22-year-old another season to showcase his talent. However, his campaign has been disrupted by a groin injury, delaying his first appearance until late September. Everton’s fortunes appeared to lift with Branthwaite’s return, as he started their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Despite his potential, recurring fitness issues have limited his involvement. Everton manager Sean Dyche faced criticism for omitting Branthwaite from key matches, but the defender’s full 90-minute display in a recent goalless draw against West Ham offered a glimpse of his value. With Branthwaite contracted until 2027 but unwilling to extend further, Everton may opt to cash in soon to maximise his transfer fee.

Kerkez on United’s Radar

In addition to bolstering their central defence, Manchester United are seeking a long-term successor for Luke Shaw. While Tyrell Malacia remains an option, his ongoing knee issues raise questions about his durability. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez, a 21-year-old fullback, has emerged as a potential target for United. Known for his explosive style of play, Kerkez has also caught Liverpool’s attention as the Merseyside club look to replace the ageing Andy Robertson. With competition intensifying, securing the young talent could prove challenging for United’s recruitment team.

Eriksen’s Future in Doubt

New United head coach Ruben Amorim is using the international break to assess his squad ahead of a demanding winter schedule. Amidst this evaluation, Christian Eriksen’s future at Old Trafford appears uncertain. The Danish playmaker, who has registered seven goal contributions in 13 appearances this season, is out of contract next summer. Reports suggest United are open to offers for the 32-year-old in January, preferring to recoup a fee rather than lose him on a free. Eriksen has hinted at a lack of contract discussions, with a potential return to Ajax floated as a possibility.

United Eye Rosenborg Prodigy

Manchester United’s focus on youth development continues under the leadership of Ruben Amorim, with 17-year-old Sverre Nypan emerging as a priority target. The Rosenborg midfielder, regarded as one of Europe’s brightest prospects, is expected to decide his future once the Norwegian club’s season concludes in December. Nypan is reportedly valued at £10 million, with potential add-ons raising the fee to around £20 million.

United face stiff competition from Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester City for Nypan’s signature. The club has been tracking the Norwegian talent for several years, and scouts have intensified their evaluations this season. INEOS, United’s new ownership group, remains committed to building a squad of young, ambitious players, aligning with their vision for Amorim’s tenure. While it remains to be seen if Nypan will become Amorim’s first signing, the January window could mark the beginning of a new era for United under their dynamic new manager.