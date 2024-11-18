Man United News: What Will Happen With Eriksen and Zirkzee?

Christian Eriksen is likely to leave Manchester United at the conclusion of the current season, with his contract set to expire next summer. The 32-year-old midfielder has made 13 appearances this season, contributing seven goals or assists. However, it remains uncertain whether new head coach Ruben Amorim sees Eriksen as part of his long-term plans. The Danish international has confirmed that no discussions have taken place regarding a contract renewal, leaving his future at Old Trafford in doubt. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently commented on Eriksen’s situation, stating on X: “Manchester United and Christian Eriksen are still expected to part ways at the end of the season. No negotiations taking place over new deal, which Ruben Amorim’s opinion will also be considered – but Eriksen’s expected to leave.”

Amorim’s tactical demands may play a role in Eriksen’s uncertain future. Known for a high-energy midfield, Amorim typically relies on players capable of significant defensive contributions and relentless running—qualities Eriksen has not traditionally been known for. While he will have opportunities to prove his value before the season ends, speculation has already surfaced about United potentially entertaining offers for Eriksen in January to avoid losing him on a free transfer. The Dane was linked with a move to Ajax during the summer transfer window, but the deal failed to materialise. As January approaches, his future could once again dominate the headlines.

Zirkzee’s Future in Doubt Ahead of January

Despite joining Manchester United in July, Joshua Zirkzee faces an uncertain future as the January transfer window looms. The Dutch forward has struggled to impress during his first months at Old Trafford. Zirkzee made an immediate impact by scoring a late winner on his debut in the Premier League’s opening match of the season. However, the 23-year-old has failed to add to his tally across 16 subsequent appearances. The return of Rasmus Højlund in September has also limited Zirkzee’s opportunities, with the Dane firmly established as Ruben Amorim’s first-choice striker.

According to reports from CalcioMercato via The Mirror, Juventus are considering offering Zirkzee a lifeline in January. A move to Turin would reunite him with former coach Thiago Motta, under whom he scored 12 goals for Bologna last season. Amorim is reportedly unconvinced by Zirkzee’s fit within his system, further fuelling speculation over a potential exit. While a permanent transfer seems unlikely given United’s £36.5 million investment in the summer, a loan move could offer the young striker a chance to regain form and confidence. Such a scenario might allow Zirkzee to rediscover his best in a familiar environment before resuming his Premier League career.