Man United News: Club Look At Sane And Gyokeres To Bolster Amorim’s Squad

Man United and Arsenal Interested In Bayern Star

http://gty.im/2183909793

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane as the January transfer window approaches. Sane, who boasts valuable Premier League experience from his successful stint at Manchester City, finds himself in a precarious position with Bayern Munich. His contract at the Allianz Arena is nearing its end, and the German champions risk losing him on a free transfer next summer. To avoid this scenario, Bayern may entertain offers in January, potentially accepting a cut-price deal to offload the talented winger.

According to German outlet Bild, both United and Arsenal are keen on strengthening their attacking options and see Sane as a prime candidate. The report, supported by Christian Falk, suggests that Sane’s opportunities at Bayern have dwindled under new manager Vincent Kompany. Competing with players like Kingsley Coman, Serge Gnabry, and Michael Olise for a starting berth, Sane’s situation could work in favour of the Premier League suitors. While United are undergoing a transitional phase under new head coach Ruben Amorim, Arsenal see Sane as a potential weapon to bolster their already potent attack. The 28-year-old’s proven track record in England adds to his appeal, even though time has passed since his dominant displays for Manchester City.

United Monitor Viktor Gyokeres

In addition to the pursuit of Sane, Manchester United are exploring the possibility of signing Viktor Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, potentially in the summer of 2025. Gyokeres, a player Ruben Amorim knows well from their time together at Sporting, has an £83 million release clause. However, reports indicate a gentleman’s agreement might allow him to leave for a reduced fee of £63 million. United, now backed by INEOS, are reportedly devising a player-plus-cash deal to make the transfer feasible, with out-of-favour forward Joshua Zirkzee potentially included as part of the package. Zirkzee has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League since joining United from Bologna. A move to Portugal could provide the young striker with the opportunity to reboot his career while paving the way for United to secure a proven goalscorer in Gyokeres.

Early Injury Setback for Ruben Amorim

Ruben Amorim’s tenure at Manchester United has started on a challenging note, with Lisandro Martinez ruled out of his first match in charge due to a significant hip injury. Martinez, who sustained the injury during United’s 3-0 victory over Leicester City, has seen his condition worsen during an interrupted trip to Argentina for international duty. With medical assessments now scheduled in Manchester, his availability for the upcoming fixtures looks doubtful.

This is a concerning development for United, as Martinez’s absence last season highlighted his importance to the team. United’s win rate dropped significantly without him, underscoring his role as a cornerstone of the defence. Amorim now faces the tough task of preparing for Ipswich Town without one of his most reliable players. Manchester United’s activities in the transfer market and the challenges facing their squad indicate a team in transition. With Ruben Amorim at the helm, the coming months will reveal whether these pursuits and adjustments can propel the Red Devils toward their goals.