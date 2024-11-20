Man United News: Amorim Has Plans For Shaw And Diallo As De Ligt Fits His System

Embed from Getty Images

What Are Amorim’s Plans for Shaw and Diallo?

As Ruben Amorim begins his tenure as Manchester United’s head coach, preparations for his first match away to Ipswich Town on Sunday are well underway. His training sessions at Carrington have already provided glimpses of his tactical preferences, with the players adapting to his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation.

Amorim’s initial interview with the club’s media revealed his intention to instil a distinct identity in the squad from the outset. Training footage suggests Tyrell Malacia and Antony featured in wing-back roles, though their involvement against Ipswich remains uncertain. Luke Shaw, recovering from a lengthy injury, and Amad Diallo, who impressed during Ruud van Nistelrooy’s brief spell, are expected to play pivotal roles in Amorim’s plans. Diallo, in particular, may shine either as a wide option or within the narrow front three, showcasing his exceptional ball control and creativity.

Shaw’s fitness remains a concern, but Amorim appears keen to reintegrate him gradually, potentially as a wing-back or a central defensive option in his back three. For Shaw, this new system offers an opportunity to thrive, provided he can stay injury-free—something United have rarely seen in recent years.

Onana Shines for Cameroon

Andre Onana returned to Manchester after a commendable international break with Cameroon, where he helped secure the nation’s qualification for the 2025 African Cup of Nations. His composed performances, including a clean sheet against Namibia, underline his importance to both club and country.

Signed by Erik ten Hag for £44 million due to his exceptional distribution skills, Onana is expected to play a crucial role in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. This tactical setup demands a goalkeeper capable of delivering precise line-breaking passes, an area where Onana excels. Fans should anticipate seeing him start in goal against Ipswich as Amorim aims to imprint his philosophy on the squad.

De Ligt Poised for Success Under Amorim

Matthijs de Ligt continues to demonstrate why he could become an integral part of Ruben Amorim’s plans. During the Netherlands’ recent international fixtures, De Ligt played a full 90 minutes against Bosnia and Herzegovina, delivering a standout performance. After a challenging start to the season, including errors that led to reduced playing time, the defender is showing signs of returning to his best form.

Amorim’s three-at-the-back system seems tailored to De Ligt’s skill set. His passing precision and defensive assertiveness make him an ideal candidate for the central role in a back three, where he can contribute both defensively and in midfield build-ups. The formation also reduces his exposure to one-on-one duels, addressing a key vulnerability in his game.

With Victor Lindelöf injured and Leny Yoro returning, United’s defensive depth will be tested. However, De Ligt’s resurgence offers hope that he can replicate the form that once earned him comparisons to footballing greats. If he thrives in Amorim’s system, United may finally unlock the potential that has long been associated with the Dutch international.