What We Learned From Ruben Amorim’s First Interview

Amorim Wants His Style and Model Implemented

Rúben Amorim has made it clear that he intends to instil his philosophy at Manchester United from the outset. His first interview at Old Trafford left little room for doubt about his approach. Despite United being his first role outside Portugal, Amorim’s vision remains unwavering and firmly his own. “The most important thing for me is identity,” Amorim emphasised. “So since day one, we will start with our identity. Of course, we are going to prepare the games, but we will focus a lot on our game model. How to play, how to press, these small things, small details. You cannot go 100% on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity.”

Youngsters Will Get Their Chance

Amorim’s reputation for promoting youth talent precedes him. During his time at Sporting Lisbon, he integrated numerous academy prospects into the first team, a trend United’s promising youngsters will hope continues under his tenure. Players like Chido Obi-Martin, Jayce Fitzgerald, and Bendito Mantato will be eager to make their mark. “I don’t want to say that we need time because we are a young team,” Amorim stated. “They are prepared. They are prepared to cope with the demands of playing for Manchester United – they should be because they are here.” His confidence in developing young talent aligns with the club’s history of nurturing homegrown players.

Man United Fans Will Like the New Manager

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, every managerial appointment at Manchester United has enjoyed strong initial backing from fans. Amorim seems poised to follow this trend, already leaving a positive impression after meeting select supporters during a recent tour of Old Trafford. “First of all, I felt the connection with the club, with the people in the club. That is very important for me,” Amorim shared. “The second point is the history of the club. We can be part of something special… that is something I really like.” His connection to the club’s ethos and ambition resonates well with United’s loyal supporters.

While You Are Here – The Pogba Rumours

Rumours linking Paul Pogba with a return to Manchester United sparked intrigue, but it now appears there is no substance to the speculation. Following the mutual termination of his contract with Juventus, Pogba remains a free agent. Initial reports suggested he might use United’s Carrington facilities to regain fitness, but journalist Ben Jacobs has clarified that Pogba is currently training in Miami while considering options in the Middle East, MLS, and Europe.

For both parties, the decision to avoid a Carrington reunion appears wise. Pogba is seeking to regain form away from the media spotlight, while United, under the stewardship of Ineos, have shifted towards building a youthful, professional squad. “From a purely competitive standpoint, Pogba would be a move straight out of the Ed Woodward playbook,” Jacobs remarked, highlighting how this would contradict the club’s new direction. Ultimately, Pogba’s potential involvement at Carrington could have invited unnecessary scrutiny. For a club embarking on a fresh chapter with Amorim, avoiding distractions and remaining focused on the future seems the right call.