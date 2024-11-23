Ipswich vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Rúben Amorim is expected to deploy his trademark 3-4-3 formation from the outset, and his preparations have been buoyed by the return of Kobbie Mainoo, Leny Yoro, and Luke Shaw, all of whom participated in his first training session this week.

However, given their extended absences, Yoro and Shaw may be eased back into action, as will Tyrell Malacia, who is still lacking match fitness. Meanwhile, Harry Maguire (calf), Lisandro Martinez (back), and Victor Lindelöf (groin) remain doubtful for Sunday, leaving Amorim potentially short of defensive options. Jonny Evans and Matthijs de Ligt are likely to form two-thirds of the backline, with Casemiro possibly stepping in as a makeshift centre-back if no other defenders are fit to return.

Ipswich Town, on the other hand, will welcome back Kalvin Phillips from suspension, though manager Kieran McKenna has confirmed the on-loan midfielder is carrying a knock and is not guaranteed to feature. Nathan Broadhead (groin), Wes Burns (knock), Jacob Greaves (thigh), Jack Taylor (unspecified), and Omari Hutchinson (foot) remain doubtful, while Chiedozie Ogbene (Achilles) and George Hirst (knee) are confirmed absentees. Conor Chaplin is expected to step in for Hirst, partnering Liam Delap in attack, while ex-Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is set to start at right-back against his former club.

Form Guide

Rúben Amorim will make his managerial debut for Manchester United at Portman Road on Sunday afternoon, as his side takes on Ipswich Town in the Premier League. At 39 years old, Amorim becomes United’s youngest head coach since Wilf McGuinness in 1969, arriving with an impressive résumé, including title success with Sporting Lisbon and a recent 4-1 demolition of Manchester City in the Champions League.

United head into this match off the back of a mixed spell under Ruud van Nistelrooy, who managed to secure consecutive wins over PAOK in the Europa League and Leicester City in the Premier League. However, a 3-0 victory against Leicester was insufficient to lift the Red Devils out of 13th place in the table, leaving Amorim with significant work to do.

Meanwhile, Ipswich recently celebrated their first Premier League win of the season after a stunning 2-1 upset at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, courtesy of goals from Liam Delap and Sammie Szmodics. The result propelled the Tractor Boys out of the relegation zone and into 17th place, although they remain precariously close to Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers. McKenna’s side will hope to build on that momentum but remain the league’s weakest home performers.

Predicted Outcome

While the “new manager bounce” briefly benefitted Manchester United under Van Nistelrooy, Amorim faces a challenging debut with a threadbare defence and a squad still adapting to his system. Ipswich’s poor home form provides an opportunity, but the Tractor Boys’ recent win over Spurs suggests they should not be underestimated.

Amorim’s attacking options, however, may tip the balance. Despite the defensive uncertainty, United’s firepower should be sufficient to secure a narrow victory, marking a promising start to the Portuguese manager’s tenure. That is why we say Manchester United will beat Ipswich 2-1.