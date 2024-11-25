Ipswich 1-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United opened the Ruben Amorim era with a 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town at Portman Road. Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils an early lead, sparking optimism for the new head coach. However, Ipswich equalised through a stunning first-half strike by Omari Hutchinson, and the game ended level after an evenly contested 90 minutes. Here are four key takeaways from Amorim’s debut match.

Amorim’s Commitment to the Back Three

Questions about whether Amorim would employ his preferred back three system at United were swiftly answered. The Portuguese tactician stuck to his philosophy, deploying a three-man defence despite injuries and limited options. Amorim had hinted in his pre-match press conference that his selection would reflect those who had trained consistently. While Christian Eriksen and Jonny Evans featured prominently, they may see reduced roles once the full squad regains fitness and sharpness.

Progress Will Take Time

The draw in East Anglia highlighted the challenges Amorim faces in implementing his ideas. Ipswich arguably created more opportunities, and United’s performance lacked cohesion at times. With Jonny Evans and Casemiro substituted early in the second half, it was evident that some players are still adjusting to the new system. As the busy festive period approaches, patience will be required as Amorim instils his philosophy in the squad.

Onana Shines Once Again

Andre Onana has been one of the few bright spots in a difficult season, and he delivered another standout performance under Amorim. The Cameroonian goalkeeper pulled off an exceptional point-blank save in the first half to keep United level. Although Onana has faced criticism during his first season at Old Trafford, displays like this underline his credentials as United’s number one and offer hope for more consistency under the new regime. Now he looks like one of the top three goalkeepers in the Premier League, which is a stark contrast. It is also a great reminder that new signings sometimes need more time to settle in and show their real quality.

Midfield Issues Amid Defensive Shortages

Injuries in defence forced Amorim into difficult decisions regarding his midfield. With Lisandro Martinez, Harry Maguire, and Victor Lindelöf unavailable, the back three included Jonny Evans alongside Matthijs de Ligt, with no natural cover. As a result, Casemiro and Christian Eriksen formed the midfield duo, but substitutions early in the second half—Luke Shaw for Evans and Manuel Ugarte for Casemiro—improved the team’s balance. Despite the adjustments, further substitutions, such as introducing forwards Rasmus Højlund and Joshua Zirkzee, lacked cohesion. In a fully fit squad, players like Kobbie Mainoo or Manuel Ugarte might offer a more dynamic midfield presence, but for now, injuries and limited preparation time remain obstacles.