CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Leicester

Manchester United are ready for their final match under Ruud van Nistelrooy, as the Dutchman has chosen the lineup for the match against Leicester. There are no unexpected picks this time either, as Andre Onana is in goal, with Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez as the two centre-backs. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are again the two full’backs, while Manuel Ugarte once more partners up with Casemiro in central midfield. Bruno Fernandes is as usual in the number 10 role, with Amad Diallo getting a start on the right wing following his great performance against PAOK. Marcus Rashford will be on the left, while Rasmus Hojlund is the centre-forward.