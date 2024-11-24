News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Ipswich

November 24, 2024 Nebojša Marković Man United, Match Previews, Premier League 0

Manchester United are ready to get their new Ruben Amorim era started, as the Portuguese manager names a team in a new, his favourite 3-4-3 system. Andre Onana is in goal, while the back three will consist of Matthijs de Ligt in between Jonny Evans on the left and Noussair Mazraoui on the right. Casemiro and Christian Eriksen will form the central midfield partnership, with Amad Diallo the right wing-back, while Diogo Dalot will be on the opposite side. Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho will be the two attacking midfielders, playing just behind Marcus Rashford.

