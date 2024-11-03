News Ticker

CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Chelsea

November 3, 2024 Nebojša Marković Man United, Match Previews, Premier League 0

Manchester United are ready to host Chelsea in Ruud van Nistelrooy’s first match as interim manager in the Premier League. Andre Onana s in goal, with Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt just in front of him. The back four is once again consisting of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, two right-backs, one of which will have to be on the left again. Manuel Ugarte gets the nod in midfield alongside in-form Casemiro, while Bruno Fernandes captains the side from his usual attacking midfield position. Marcus Rashford will be on the left flank, Alejandro Garnacho starts yet again on the right, with Rasmus Hojlund being the lone striker up front.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2024 | MH Magazine WordPress Theme by MH Themes