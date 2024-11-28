CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting XI vs Bodo/Glimt

Manchester United are back in Europa League action and here is the team that will face Bodo/Glimt. Andre Onana is in goal while Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez and Noussair Mazraoui form the back three. In front of them will this time be Manuel Ugarte, but alongside Bruno Fernandes. Man United captain gets a new, more withdrawn role, as it is Mason Mount who gets in his place further up the pitch, alongside Alejandro Garnacho. The two wing-backs are Antony and Tyrell Malacia, and the starting 11 is completed with Rasmus Hojlund up front.