CONFIRMED: Manchester United Starting Lineup vs PAOK

Manchester United are looking for their first win in Europa League this season and this is their team. Andre Onana is in goal as usual, with Jonny Evans leading the back line alongside Victor Lindelof. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are once again the two full-backs, while Manuel Ugarte and Casemiro form the central midfield partnership. Alejandro Garnacho gets the nod on the left flank this time, as Amad Diallo is on the opposite wing. Bruno Fernandes is in between the two of them, while Rasmus Hojlund is the striker up top.