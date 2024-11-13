What Awaits Amorim In His First Month In Charge Of Man United

Embed from Getty Images

Ruben Amorim is stepping into the spotlight as Manchester United’s new manager, taking the reins at a critical juncture in the season. With the Red Devils riding a wave of momentum after Ruud van Nistelrooy’s steady interim stint, Amorim’s first month in charge is set to be anything but a gentle introduction. The Portuguese coach faces a packed schedule of seven matches in under four weeks, beginning right after the November international break. Here’s a breakdown of the challenges awaiting Amorim as he looks to stamp his authority on his new team.

Ipswich Town v Manchester United (24 November)

Amorim’s first match will be a trip to Portman Road to face Ipswich Town, led by former United assistant Kieran McKenna. Ipswich are no pushovers—they recently defeated Tottenham and will be an interesting, spirited rivals ready to get another big result.

Manchester United v Bodø/Glimt (28 November)

Just days later, Amorim will get his first taste of European football at Old Trafford when United take on Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt. Known for their fearless attacking football, the visitors will look to make life uncomfortable for the Red Devils. Bodø/Glimt’s surprise runs in past European campaigns show they can never be underestimated, and Amorim will need to ensure his players match their intensity.

Manchester United v Everton (1 December)

Back in Premier League action, United will host Everton, a team battling to find consistency. Sean Dyche’s men are always tough to break down, with their physicality and defensive grit causing problems for many teams. Everton’s knack for grinding out results could make this a potential banana skin if United aren’t clinical in front of goal.

Arsenal v Manchester United (4 December)

Amorim’s first heavyweight clash comes against Arsenal at the Emirates. The Gunners are not in the greatest of forms in recent weeks, but now that Martin Odegaard is back with the team, they will be looking to employ a more dynamic attack, and to get closer to Liverpool and Manchester City. Mikel Arteta’s side also boast an impressive home record, so Amorim will need to mastermind something special to come away with a result.

Manchester United v Nottingham Forest (7 December)

A return to Old Trafford brings a meeting with Nottingham Forest, who have been surprisingly resilient this season. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are thriving on a mix of youthful energy and defensive discipline. With Forest having taken points off some big names already and sitting in the Champions League spots, Amorim will be wary of complacency creeping into his squad.

Viktoria Plzeň v Manchester United (12 December)

Next up, a tricky away day in Europe awaits, with United travelling to face Viktoria Plzeň in the Europa League. Czech sides are often known for their tenacity and passion on home soil, and Viktoria will no doubt look to frustrate Amorim’s men. This could be a pivotal match in deciding United’s standing in their group, after finally getting their first win against PAOK.

Manchester City v Manchester United (15 December)

Amorim wraps up the month with a derby showdown at the Etihad. Facing Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City is always a daunting prospect, with the reigning champions being far from their best in recent weeks, but there will still be a whole month for them to get back into top gear. The stakes couldn’t be higher, and this clash could provide the ultimate test of Amorim’s tactical acumen and United’s resolve, to see where they are right now when facing the best teams.