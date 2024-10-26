West Ham United vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

After missing the Fenerbahce clash due to suspension, Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is back in contention, ready to reclaim his role after the unexpected appearance of Noussair Mazraoui in the number 10 position. Mazraoui is likely to return to his usual defensive role, and Ten Hag remains hopeful that Jonny Evans can shake off a minor knock. However, Antony is now a fresh injury doubt after sustaining an issue during the Europa League draw.

United continue to contend with several absentees, as Kobbie Mainoo (thigh), Leny Yoro (ankle), Harry Maguire (calf), Luke Shaw (calf), Tyrell Malacia (knee), and Mason Mount (knock) are all set to miss out. Fernandes, notably, has yet to score against West Ham in 12 previous encounters, a record he’ll look to amend this weekend.

While United regain their captain, West Ham face the loss of Kudus, who begins a three-match suspension after an altercation at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Though the Ghanaian adds spark to West Ham’s attack, Lopetegui has other options. West Ham have shown resilience, remaining unbeaten in five Premier League games without Kudus, and Crysencio Summerville is poised to fill in. Injuries are limited for the hosts, with only Niclas Fullkrug (calf) unavailable, while Edson Alvarez could replace Guido Rodriguez in defensive midfield after last weekend’s poor result.

Form Guide

Two managers feeling the heat, Julen Lopetegui and Erik ten Hag, meet on Sunday as West Ham United host Manchester United at the London Stadium. The Hammers come into the fixture reeling from a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham, while the Red Devils are buoyed by a recent 2-1 Premier League victory over Brentford and a hard-earned 1-1 draw at Fenerbahce in the Europa League.

Manchester United have recently shown defensive grit on the road, aiming to secure a fourth consecutive Premier League away clean sheet, a feat last achieved in July 2020. West Ham, meanwhile, are keen to end a seven-match run without a shutout, following their London derby drubbing. While the Hammers’ 4-1 win over Ipswich in early October was a high point, they now sit 15th, and a win would elevate them above United on goal difference.

Predicted Outcome

The absence of Kudus will likely impact West Ham’s attacking options, despite their solid form without him so far. Lopetegui’s side is still grappling with questions about their style and identity, while United, despite their inconsistencies, have developed a solid defensive record on the road. With United able to count on individual quality upfront, Ten Hag’s men are primed for another narrow victory, extending the Dutch manager’s tenure and maintaining United’s momentum.