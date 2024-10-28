West Ham 2-1 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Manchester United’s return to Premier League action on Sunday saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat at the hands of West Ham. This setback at the London Stadium marks just one win in United’s last eight games across all competitions, reflecting a concerning trend. United dominated large stretches of the match but again faltered in front of goal, squandering multiple clear chances. Erik ten Hag cut a visibly frustrated figure on the sidelines as his team’s inefficiency in finishing continued to haunt them. Crysencio Summerville gave West Ham the lead, while Casemiro briefly equalised with a headed goal. However, Jarrod Bowen’s late penalty sealed the win for West Ham, sending United down to 14th in the Premier League standings. Here are four key takeaways from United’s defeat:

Ten Hag’s Positioning Experiments with Mazraoui Continue

Erik ten Hag raised eyebrows midweek by deploying Noussair Mazraoui in an advanced midfield role against Fenerbahce. On Sunday, he shifted Mazraoui once again, positioning him at left-back to counter Jarrod Bowen. While this setup yielded slightly better results than Thursday’s approach, United remain desperate for a natural left-back, a position they have struggled to fill effectively all season.

Dalot’s Shocking Miss Proves Costly

Goal-scoring has been a consistent challenge for United, who managed just seven league goals before facing West Ham. Their lack of composure continued, with Diogo Dalot producing the most glaring miss of the game – and possibly the season. In the game’s most crucial moment, Dalot lifted the ball over the goalkeeper with an open net in sight but shockingly sent his attempt over the bar. A truly unmissable miss.

Ten Hag Under Pressure Again

Although Ten Hag survived the sack over the recent international break and lifted spirits with a 2-1 win over Brentford, the relief was short-lived. Back-to-back draws against Fenerbahce and now West Ham have reignited concerns. Reports suggesting United’s contact with Edin Terzic are unlikely to settle Ten Hag’s nerves, with speculation around his future at the club only expected to intensify.

United’s European Hopes Dwindling

A top-four finish was Manchester United’s primary objective this season, but that target already seems distant. As we reach the season’s first quarter mark, United find themselves losing ground in the race for European qualification. The gap to fourth remains five points, but United must quickly rediscover their form if they aim to remain in contention for Champions League football.