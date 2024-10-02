Porto vs Manchester United – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Porto head into their Europa League clash against Manchester United with a number of injury concerns. Long-term absentees Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano remain sidelined due to ACL injuries, while Otavio is still a doubt after missing the last three games with a muscle problem. However, the Portuguese side received a boost last weekend with the return of Arsenal loanee Fabio Vieira, who featured for the final 20 minutes. Vieira could be in line to make his first start since re-joining the club in the summer. In attack, Omorodion, who was heavily linked with a move to Chelsea in the summer before signing for Porto, is expected to lead the line once again. The young striker made an instant impact, scoring on his Europa League debut in their last outing. Supporting him on the flanks could be Pepe and Galeno, adding further firepower to Sérgio Conceição’s attack.

As for Manchester United, they face injury concerns of their own. Leny Yoro (foot) and Luke Shaw (calf) remain unavailable, while Kobbie Mainoo (muscle), Mason Mount (head), Harry Maguire (knock), and Tyrell Malacia (knee) are all doubts. Mainoo’s injury, sustained during the Spurs match, forced him off before half-time, raising concerns over his fitness for Thursday. In Mainoo’s absence, either former Porto player Casemiro or Christian Eriksen could step into the midfield alongside Manuel Ugarte. Despite his red card in the Premier League, Bruno Fernandes remains eligible to play and is expected to continue in the number 10 role. Up front, Joshua Zirkzee’s place could be under threat from Rasmus Højlund, as United search for more cutting edge in the final third. On the wings, Amad Diallo, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho, and Marcus Rashford will continue to vie for starting spots.

Form Guide

While Manchester United have had a stuttering start to their season, their manager Erik ten Hag appears to retain the backing of the club’s hierarchy for now. Reports suggest there are no immediate plans to part ways with the Dutchman, despite the pressure building after a series of poor results. Ten Hag’s position could come under further scrutiny should his team fail to improve in upcoming away matches against Porto and Aston Villa before the international break. The manager, who signed a two-year extension in July, will be desperate for a turnaround. United’s recent form has been far from convincing. Following a 1-1 draw at home to FC Twente in their Europa League opener, they then suffered a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham in the Premier League. However, United can take some encouragement from their European record against Portuguese clubs, as they remain unbeaten in their last 12 encounters.

In contrast, Porto have made a blistering start to their domestic campaign. They’ve won six of their opening seven Primeira Liga matches with an impressive aggregate scoreline of 16-1. Their only defeat came at the hands of league leaders and reigning champions Sporting Lisbon in a 2-0 loss at the end of August. Most recently, Porto cruised to a 4-0 victory over 10-man Arouca on Sunday, with second-half goals from Samu Omorodion, Nico Gonzalez, Galeno, and Deniz Gul. That victory solidified their place in second in the Primeira Liga standings, making them a formidable opponent for United.

Predicted Outcome

Considering everything, we could be in for a rollercoaster. Considering a tough away trip, we predict Manchester United will get a 1-1 draw in Porto, which could further worsen Erik Ten Hag’s position at the club.