Porto 3-3 Manchester United: Four Things We Learned

Poor Defence Makes the Whole Team Struggle

Manchester United’s defensive shortcomings were once again laid bare in their 3-3 draw against Porto in the Europa League. Despite the attacking prowess shown by the Red Devils early on, their backline was exposed repeatedly, particularly by Porto’s forward, Samu Omorodion. Bought for a modest £14 million, Omorodion, who had been linked with a Premier League move for triple that fee, caused all sorts of problems for Lisandro Martínez and Matthijs de Ligt.

United’s defenders were unable to deal with Porto’s aerial threat, leaving gaps wide open. Each cross into the box had the potential to undo Ten Hag’s side, and this vulnerability has become a constant feature under his management. De Ligt, who was brought in for £38 million in the summer, has struggled to adapt, with his performances far from the commanding presence United fans had hoped for. Martínez, on the other hand, is still grappling with his own form, possibly due to lingering injury concerns.

Rashford Does Great Before Getting Subbed Off

One of the few positives for Manchester United in this chaotic encounter was Marcus Rashford’s first-half performance. Playing on the left wing, Rashford was instrumental in United’s attacking play, driving forward with purpose and linking up well with Rasmus Højlund. His determination paid off when he opened the scoring with a well-placed finish, assisted by a mistake from Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

However, Rashford’s night was cut short when he was substituted at half-time, raising concerns about a potential injury. Given his influential performance, the decision baffled many, as Rashford had been one of United’s most dangerous players on the pitch. The change disrupted United’s flow, and without his presence in the second half, they struggled to maintain control of the game. If Rashford is dealing with an injury, it would be a huge blow to Ten Hag’s side, especially given the form he’s been in this season.

Højlund Shows Zirkzee How to Take His Chances

Rasmus Højlund has faced competition from Joshua Zirkzee for the starting striker role, but in this match, Højlund demonstrated why he deserves to lead the line. After Rashford’s driving run and pass, Højlund found space and scored with a composed finish to give United a crucial advantage early in the game. The Danish forward’s sharp movement and clinical edge were a stark contrast to Zirkzee, who has only scored once this season.

Højlund’s performance showcased his potential as the main forward for United. Zirkzee, who has struggled to make an impact, will need to step up if he hopes to challenge Højlund for a starting spot. With the latter fully fit and scoring goals, Ten Hag may have found the forward who can consistently lead the attack in upcoming matches.

For How Long Will Ten Hag Survive?

The pressure on Erik ten Hag continues to mount after another defensive collapse, this time in Portugal. Despite Harry Maguire’s late heroics to salvage a 3-3 draw, the overall performance will do little to ease the growing doubts surrounding Ten Hag’s future. Since taking charge in 2022, Ten Hag’s United have now conceded three or more goals in 26 matches, a troubling statistic for a club with aspirations of competing at the highest level. These recurring issues, coupled with a string of disappointing results, have led to questions about whether Ten Hag is the right man to take United forward. His tenure has been filled with promise at times, but unless he can quickly fix United’s defensive woes and get the team back to winning ways, his time at Old Trafford could be running out.