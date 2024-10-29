Manchester United vs Leicester City – Match Preview & Prediction

Embed from Getty Images

Manchester United have sacked Erik Ten Hag and right away, a new challenge is around the corner. The Red Devils are set to face Leicester City in the League Cup round of 16 and they will be led by Ruud van Nistelrooy as an interim manager. Ten Hag’s terrible results at last resulted in his departure from the bench, as the club finally realised they made the mistake last summer in sticking with the Dutchman. Just four wins this season, including one of them in the League Cup and none in the Europa League, meant the loss to West Ham was the final straw for Ten Hag in the dugout. But now, as we wait to see who will replace him in the long-term, Man United have an important cup match to play on Wednesday night.

Team News

Manchester United remain without Antony, who is still recovering from an ankle sprain after being stretchered off during their recent clash with Fenerbahce. Additionally, the Red Devils face a shortage in central defence, with both Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro ruled out due to respective ankle and foot injuries.

Luke Shaw, yet to make an appearance this season, continues his recovery from a persistent calf problem, though his return is anticipated soon. Meanwhile, Noussair Mazraoui’s availability is uncertain after a knee issue sustained in a collision with West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen last weekend.

Leicester City travel without striker Patson Daka, sidelined by an ankle injury, which likely shifts the goal-scoring responsibilities onto Jamie Vardy. Defender Jannik Vestergaard, a vital part of Leicester’s promotion-winning squad last season, has struggled with an ankle issue limiting him to just two league appearances. Hamza Choudhury, who dislocated his shoulder earlier this month, is also unavailable and is expected to return in December.

Form Guide

The end of Erik ten Hag’s tenure marks a period of transition at Manchester United, where his spell was marked by domestic cup victories but ongoing challenges in the league and European competitions. United finished eighth last season—their lowest Premier League placement to date—and have managed only three wins in their opening nine league games this term.

Former United forward Ruud van Nistelrooy steps in as interim manager, hoping to bring stability to Old Trafford. Van Nistelrooy previously held a managerial post at PSV Eindhoven, leading them to a second-place finish in the 2022-23 Eredivisie season.

Leicester City, on the other hand, come into this match on mixed form. Following back-to-back wins over Bournemouth and Southampton, they fell short in a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest last Friday. In the EFL Cup, Leicester have navigated two rounds, defeating Tranmere Rovers in August before advancing past Walsall in a penalty shootout.

Predicted Outcome

As interim manager, Van Nistelrooy will be keen to leave an impression in his first home fixture. With Leicester expected to rotate their squad for this midweek cup tie, the Foxes may struggle to field their strongest line-up, making United favourites to secure victory at Old Trafford. We predict a 2-1 win for Manchester United.