Manchester United vs Brentford – Match Preview & Prediction

Team News

Manchester United will be without Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire for the next few weeks due to muscle injuries. Leny Yoro (foot), Luke Shaw (calf), and Tyrell Malacia (knee) remain sidelined as they continue their recovery processes. Manuel Ugarte, who left Uruguay’s international duty with an unspecified issue, underwent a recovery session on Thursday and will be assessed ahead of kick-off. Mason Mount is also a doubt due to a knock. However, United have been boosted by the return of Noussair Mazraoui, Alejandro Garnacho, and Amad Diallo, who have all resumed training and could feature this weekend. There have been suggestions that Erik ten Hag may deploy Jonny Evans at left-back, with Diogo Dalot switching to the right, while Matthijs de Ligt and Lisandro Martinez could be recalled to the centre-back positions.

For Brentford, several key players are unavailable, including Rico Henry, Josh Dasilva, Igor Thiago (all knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), and Gustavo Nunes (back). Mathias Jensen (calf) is also ruled out. However, manager Thomas Frank will make a late decision on Yoane Wissa, who has returned to training after an ankle injury. Mikkel Damsgaard (knock) and Christian Norgaard (muscle) are also being monitored after missing out on Denmark duty. Frank may opt for a three-at-the-back formation, with Sepp van den Berg, Ethan Pinnock, and Nathan Collins starting in central defence. Kristoffer Ajer and Keane Lewis-Potter could operate as wing-backs. Brentford’s top scorer, Bryan Mbeumo, who has netted six goals in seven games, is expected to continue leading the attack, with either Wissa (if fit), Kevin Schade, or Fabio Carvalho partnering him upfront.

Form Guide

Erik ten Hag narrowly avoided being sacked after enduring Manchester United’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season, with the team accumulating just eight points and two wins from their opening seven matches. Despite retaining his job, Ten Hag remains under intense scrutiny, with United sitting 14th in the table—closer to the relegation zone than the top four—and already 10 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Brentford, on the other hand, have made it a habit to score early in games, finding the net inside the opening 80 seconds in each of their last four matches. However, they were unable to capitalise against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, and West Ham United, although they did secure a 5-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break. The Bees have gathered all 10 of their Premier League points at home this season, and they currently sit 11th in the table, two points ahead of United and just three behind the top four.

Predicted Outcome

While Brentford can approach their trip to Old Trafford without pressure, the same cannot be said for Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman can ill afford another poor performance at home, where his team have lost their last two league games by 3-0 margins. Still, Man United will have to do much better and we predict the Red Devils will beat Brentford 1-0. A different match could be on the cards after a two-week break and such a result could be vital for Ten Hag’s future.