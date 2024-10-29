Manchester United Sack Erik Ten Hag – Who Will Be The New Manager?

Embed from Getty Images

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has today confirmed Manchester United’s decision to part ways with Erik ten Hag, ending his tenure after a disappointing start to his third season. Despite signing a contract extension in July, the Dutch manager was informed of his dismissal by United’s hierarchy this morning, following the club’s 2-1 loss to West Ham United that left them languishing in 14th place in the Premier League. Last week’s 1-1 draw with Fenerbahce only intensified the pressure on Ten Hag, marking United’s third consecutive winless outing in the Europa League group stage. Currently sitting 21st in the revamped standings, the club’s disappointing European form mirrored its league woes. Assistant coach Ruud van Nistelrooy will step in on an interim basis, with Ten Hag’s backroom staff expected to remain in place for now.

Over his two-and-a-half-year tenure, Ten Hag brought silverware to Old Trafford, clinching the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. It was this last trophy which kept him in the job, after INEOS took their time last summer to make a decision. Ultimately, it proved to be a wrong one. Considering the results in other competitions, this was not a surprise. Last season’s eighth-place league finish represented United’s worst Premier League performance on record. Hopes for improvement were dashed when this season began poorly, with United recording just three wins from nine league matches, alongside two draws and four losses. Their only other victory came in an EFL Cup tie against Barnsley in September. Add to that three Europa League draws in as many matches, including last week’s tie against Fenerbahce, meaning the Devils went an entire year without beating anyone in UEFA competitions, since the Copenhagen win in the Champions League just over 12 months ago.

The summer months saw Ten Hag reportedly question his future at the club amidst ongoing discussions between INEOS executives and other managerial candidates. Talks with Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, and Thomas Frank were held but failed to yield any agreements. Club officials eventually reassured Ten Hag of his position, resulting in his July contract extension, but the poor start to the season reignited doubts over his ability to lead United forward. Following the recent West Ham defeat, INEOS made the decisive call to end Ten Hag’s time in charge. Ruud van Nistelrooy has assumed the role of interim manager, while Ruben Amorim of Sporting Lisbon is being heavily linked with the role on a permanent basis.

Manchester United are next in action against Leicester City in a Carabao Cup tie at Old Trafford, as the search for Ten Hag’s long-term successor begins.