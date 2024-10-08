Manchester United Players On October 2024 International Duty

Embed from Getty Images

As the international break begins, several Manchester United stars are heading out to represent their respective nations across various competitions worldwide. From UEFA Nations League clashes in Europe to World Cup qualifiers in South America and Africa, many Reds will be flying the flag for their countries.

UEFA Nations League Action

In Europe, the UEFA Nations League is the focus, with some key Manchester United players taking part. James Scanlon is among the first to be in action as he represents Gibraltar in their Thursday night clash against San Marino.After recovering from injury, Victor Lindelof made a substitute appearance in United’s recent 0-0 draw with Aston Villa. Now, the Swedish centre-back is poised to captain his national team, as they prepare to take on Slovenia in their upcoming fixture. Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir will hope to get his chance between the posts as Turkey faces Montenegro and Iceland in their double header.

Several other European nations have a pair of Manchester United representatives in their squads. Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee will be lining up for the Netherlands in a high-profile match against Germany. Meanwhile, Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund prepare for a challenging contest as Denmark heads to Spain. Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes are set to take the field for Portugal in their matches against Poland and Scotland.

South American World Cup Qualifiers

Across the Atlantic, the focus shifts to World Cup qualification for South America. Reigning champions Argentina, with Lisandro Martinez in their ranks, will continue their qualifying campaign against Venezuela and Bolivia. Unfortunately, Alejandro Garnacho, originally part of the Argentine squad, has had to withdraw due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte will be representing Uruguay as Marcelo Bielsa’s side continues their journey toward the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Uruguay’s upcoming fixtures see them face Peru and Ecuador, crucial matches for their qualification hopes.

African Contingent in AFCON Qualifiers

In Africa, Manchester United’s newly crowned Player of the Month, Andre Onana, will likely keep his place in goal for Cameroon as they take on Kenya in a two-legged Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier. Onana’s excellent form for both club and country makes him a key figure in Cameroon’s AFCON campaign. However, both Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui, originally selected for Ivory Coast and Morocco respectively, have had to withdraw from their squads for this international window, adding to their injury frustrations.

With so many Manchester United players involved in pivotal international fixtures, this break offers the chance for some of them to showcase their talents on the global stage. Whether competing in the Nations League, World Cup qualifiers, or AFCON, United’s stars will be eager to make an impact for their countries before returning to domestic duties at Old Trafford.