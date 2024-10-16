How Manchester United Players Fared On International Duty In October 2024

As the October international break concludes, Manchester United players are set to return to club duty, with Erik ten Hag under increasing pressure following a challenging start to the 2024/25 Premier League season. Many United stars have been representing their countries, with mixed fortunes across the board. Here’s how they fared during their international outings.

Andre Onana & Altay Bayindir

Andre Onana enjoyed a successful international break with Cameroon, securing two victories. A 4-1 win over Kenya at home was followed by a 1-0 triumph on the road, where Onana kept a clean sheet. He made two saves in the latter match, returning to United in strong form. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Altay Bayindir failed to feature in either of his nation’s victories against Montenegro (1-0) and Iceland (4-2), with Ugurcan Cakir remaining the first-choice goalkeeper. Bayindir has only appeared once for United this season, in a 9-0 Carabao Cup win over Barnsley.

Matthijs de Ligt & Joshua Zirkzee

The Netherlands endured a frustrating break, drawing 1-1 with Hungary before losing 1-0 to Germany. Matthijs de Ligt only played nine minutes in the draw and is not currently favoured in the Dutch squad. His form has also come under scrutiny in Italy, with the media labelling him one of the summer’s worst signings. Joshua Zirkzee, who has struggled at United, also had a difficult time. With just one Premier League goal this season, he started against Hungary but was substituted after 75 minutes. In the match against Germany, Zirkzee came off the bench but failed to make an impact.

Victor Lindelof

Sweden’s international break saw a 2-2 draw with Slovakia and a 3-0 win over Estonia. Victor Lindelof played only 30 minutes in the draw, winning just 33% of his aerial duels. However, with Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro sidelined through injury, Lindelof could see more game time at United in the coming weeks.

Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez had a quiet international break for Argentina, not featuring against Venezuela and only appearing as a substitute in the 6-0 win over Bolivia. The Argentine has struggled for form this season and will need to find his footing quickly as United return to action.

Diogo Dalot & Bruno Fernandes

Diogo Dalot impressed for Portugal in their 1-0 win over Poland, delivering a performance marked by 92% passing accuracy, four clearances, and two interceptions. He did not play in the goalless draw against Scotland, but his form on international duty suggests a return to his best. Bruno Fernandes also had a positive break with Portugal, providing an assist against Poland and looking strong against Scotland. The United captain will be keen to carry this form into the Premier League as pressure mounts on his club manager.

Manuel Ugarte

Manuel Ugarte’s start at United has been underwhelming, and he was substituted during Uruguay’s goalless draw against Ecuador due to a cramp. Despite this, the Uruguayan media praised his solid performance. Ugarte will be eager to make his mark when United face Brentford this weekend.

Christian Eriksen & Rasmus Hojlund

Christian Eriksen has been one of the brighter spots in United’s season so far, and his good form continued for Denmark. Eriksen played well in a 1-0 loss to Spain and contributed a goal and an assist in a 2-2 draw against Switzerland. Rasmus Hojlund, on the other hand, struggled during the break, failing to make a significant impact in Denmark’s matches. The key question for Ten Hag ahead of United’s next fixture is whether to start Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee up front against Brentford.